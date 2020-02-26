Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast Of Helen Forrester's BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL

Next week, the brand-new stage production of Helen Forrester's By The Waters Of Liverpool embarks on a 17-venue tour across the UK.

Ahead of this, the Producers have released the first images of the full cast in costume.

By The Waters Of Liverpool Spring 2020 UK Tour will open on Tuesday 3 March at the New Brighton Floral Pavilion in Wirral - just a few miles from where the famous author, Helen Forrester was born. The tour opening also coincides with International Book Day on Thursday 5 March, followed by International Women's Day on Sunday 8 March.

Following on from the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton, the show will visit venues in Stockport, Warrington, St Helens, Lancaster, Crewe, Southport, Rhyl, Swansea, Darlington, Malvern, Eastbourne, Isle Of Man, Hayes, Winchester, Liverpool and Blackpool.

By The Waters Of Liverpool is a stunning period drama produced by the team that brought the smash hit Twopence To Cross The Mersey to the stage.

The stellar cast features star names from stage and screen, including Sian Reeves (Coronation Street) and Mark Moraghan (Holby City).

The touring cast also features Parry Glasspool (Hollyoaks), Lucy Dixon (Waterloo Road), Eric Potts (Coronation Street) along with Lynn Francis, Danny O'Brien, Roy Carruthers, and Chloe McDonald.

The new touring production of By The Waters Of Liverpool is again produced by Pulse Records Limited in association with Bill Elms, written by Rob Fennah and is directed by Gareth Tudor Price.

This new production of By The Waters Of Liverpool also features sizeable chunks from Helen's earlier book Liverpool Miss, together with flashbacks to Twopence To Cross The Mersey.

By The Waters Of Liverpool is set in the 1930s after Helen's father went bankrupt during the Depression. Her family were forced to leave behind the nannies, servants and comfortable middle-class life in the South West of England. The Forresters chose Liverpool to rebuild their shattered lives, but they were in for a terrible shock. Taken out of school to look after her young siblings, Helen is treated as an unpaid slave. So begins a bitter fight with her parents for the right to go out to work and make her own way in life. But by 1939 and with Britain on the verge of war, Helen now aged 20, has still never been kissed by a man. But things start looking up for her when she meets a tall strong seaman and falls in love.

By The Waters Of Liverpool has sold more than a million books. Now this is your chance to see it come to life in this brand new stage play adaptation.

Helen Forrester's best-selling volumes of autobiography include Twopence To Cross The Mersey, Liverpool Miss, By The Waters Of Liverpool, and Lime Street At Two.

For more information visit www.bythewatersofliverpool.com





