Photos: First Look at WALDEN at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Ian Rickson directs Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun, Lydia Wilson.

May. 24, 2021  

Get a first look at production images for Amy Berryman's Walden which is currently running at the Harold Pinter Theatre as the first production in SFP's RE:EMERGE season.

The production began previews from 22 May, and it runs until 12 June.

After returning from a year-long Moon mission, Cassie, a NASA botanist, finds herself in a remote cabin in the woods, where her estranged twin sister, Stella, a former NASA architect, has found a new life with climate activist Bryan. Old wounds resurface as the sisters attempt to pick up the pieces of the rivalry that broke them apart.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

