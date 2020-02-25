Photo Flash: First Look at THE REVENGER'S TRAGEDY at the Barbican

Created for the Piccolo Teatro di Milano, Cheek by Jowl present their first Italian language production; Thomas Middleton's The Revenger's Tragedy, in a new translation by Stefano Massini (The Lehman Trilogy). This collaboration marks the first in an ongoing relationship between the two companies.

Intrigue, corruption, lust and the thirst for power collide in a 17th century Italian court in this Jacobean drama. Seeking retribution for the murder of his fiancée by the Duke, Vindice is drawn into a terrible helter-skelter of punishment that throws his very identity into crisis.

Written by Shakespeare's contemporary Thomas Middleton at a time of growing social unease, the play reveals a government embroiled in shady affairs and a society obsessed with money, social status and fame.

Created by Cheek by Jowl's director Declan Donnellan and designer Nick Ormerod for Milan's renowned Piccolo Teatro, The Revenger's Tragedy is transformed into a macabre dance of death and performed by a charismatic ensemble of Italian actors - of which 10 are recent graduates from the Piccolo Drama School - Ivan Alovisio (Lussurioso), Marco Brinzi (Judge), Fausto Cabra (Vindice), Flavio Capuzzo Dolcetta (Junior), Christian Di Filippo (Supervacuo), Raffaele Esposito (Ippolito), Ruggero Franceschini (Bishop), Pia Lanciotti (The Duchess/Graziana), Errico Liguori (Spurio), Marta Malvestiti (Castizia), David Meden (Ambizioso), Massimiliano Speziani (The Duke), Beatrice Vecchione (Doctor), and Marouane Zotti (Jailer).

The production continues its international tour with performances at Piccolo Teatro Strehler, Milan (22-28 February), Barbican Theatre, London, where the company are Artistic Associates (4-7 March - press night on 4 March at 7.45pm), Centro Dramático Nacional, Madrid (11-14 March) and Les Gémeaux, Sceaux - Paris (18 March-2 April).

