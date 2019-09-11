Photo Flash: First Look at THE LOVELY BONES on Tour

Sep. 11, 2019  

Following a hugely successful run last autumn, Birmingham Repertory Theatre in association with Lee Dean present a tour of The Lovely Bones. Melly Still directs Catrin Aaron (Abigail Salmon), Radhika Aggarwal (Heavenly Girl 2), Fanta Barrie (Lindsay Salmon), Charlotte Beaumont (Susie Salmon), Samuel Gosrani (Ray/Holliday), Leah Haile (Heavenly Girl 1), Avita Jay (Franny/Ruana), Andrew Joshi (Heavenly Girl 3), Nicholas Khan (Mr Harvey), Leigh Lothian (Ruth Connors), Huw Parmenter (Sam/Len), Lynda Rooke (Lyn), and Jack Sandle (Jack Salmon). The production opens at Birmingham Repertory Theatre on 10 September, with previews from 6 September, before embarking on a UK tour to Theatre Royal Nottingham, Exeter Northcott Theatre, Norwich Theatre Royal, The Lowry Salford, Rose Theatre Kingston, Hackney Empire, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Oxford Playhouse, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford and Chichester Festival Theatre.

Susie Salmon is just like any other young girl. She wants to be beautiful, adores her charm bracelet and has a crush on a boy from school.

There's one big difference though - Susie is dead.

Now she can only observe while her family manage their grief in their different ways. Her father Jack is obsessed with identifying the killer. Her mother Abigail is desperate to create a different life for herself. And her sister Lindsey is discovering the opposite sex with experiences that Susie will never know. Susie is desperate to help them and there might be a way of reaching them...

Alice Sebold's novel The Lovely Bones is a unique coming-of-age tale that captured the hearts of readers throughout the world. With a talented cast, incredible set design and a soundtrack combining 70's favourites with original music, this wonderfully creative production brings her vision to life in an exciting, emotional and uplifting theatrical experience.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Catrina Aaron and Jack Sandle

Charlotte Beaumont

Charlotte Beaumont

Charlotte Beaumont

Huw Parmenter, Charlotte Beaumont, Fanta Barrie

Jack Sandle and Charlotte Beaumont

Jack Sandle, Charlotte Beaumont, Avita Jay

Leah Haile, Avita Jay, Andrew Joshi

Nicholas Khan and Charlotte Beaumont

Nicholas Khan and Charlotte Beaumont

Nicholas Khan

Company



