Photo Flash: First Look at Production Photos of THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BORIS JOHNSON

THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BORIS JOHNSON opened at Festival Theatre, Malvern on 22 January, and will continue to tour the UK until 14 March.

Will Barton returns to lead the cast as Boris Johnson. Also in the cast will be Bill Champion as Michael Gove / Winston Churchill, Emma Davies as Margaret Thatcher / Sarah Vine / Chief Whip, Claire Lichie as Marina Wheeler / Boris's Girlfriend, along with Tim Wallers, who returns to the roles of Evgeny Lebedev / Tony Blair / Huw Edwards.



It was the dinner that changed history: the night in February 2016 when Boris Johnson decided to vote 'leave'. Guests included fellow MP Michael Gove, Gove's wife, the journalist Sarah Vine, Evgeny Lebedev and, for Boris at least, the spirits of Prime Ministers past - Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair.



Fast forward to post-Brexit Britain, 2029. Boris, no longer in power (for reasons that may be fact and/or fiction at time of performance!), roams the political wilderness. But unexpected events see him back in the spotlight and with a chance to "make Britain great again". This play addresses the big questions: What will Britain look like in ten years' time? Is chlorinated chicken really bad for you? And what IS going on inside the head of the most divisive and controversial politician of our time?



As befits the fastest moving story of our time, the script will be updated - nightly, if necessary - to reflect events...

Website: www.bojotheplay.co.uk







