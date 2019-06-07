Photo Flash: First Look at Bridge Theatre's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Gwendoline Christie, Oliver Chris, David Moorst and Hammed Animashaun lead the cast as Titania, Oberon, Puck and Bottom in Nicholas Hytner's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream in the Bridge Theatre's immersive format running to 31 August 2019.

The theatre becomes the forest - a dream world of flying fairies, contagious fogs and moonlight revels. The seating is wrapped around the action while the immersive tickets allow the story to be followed on foot.

The production re-unites the team responsible for last year's smash-hit Julius Caesar. Direction is by Nicholas Hytner, design by Bunny Christie, costume by Christina Cunningham, lighting by Bruno Poet and sound by Paul Arditti. Joining the team will be composer Grant Olding and movement director Arlene Phillips.

The full cast is Paul Adeyefa (Demetrius), Hammed Animashaun (Bottom), Charlotte Atkinson (Moth), Tessa Bonham Jones (Helena),Oliver Chris (Oberon/Theseus), Gwendoline Christie (Titania/Hippolyta), Jermaine Freeman (Flute), Isis Hainsworth (Hermia), Chipo Kureya (Peasebottom), Francis Lovehall (Starveling), Kevin McMonagle (Egeus), Ami Metcalf (Snout), Jamie-Rose Monk (Snug), Felicity Montagu (Quince), David Moorst (Puck), Lennin Nelson-McClure (Mustardseed), Rachel Tolzman (Fairy), Jay Webb (Cobweb) and Kit Young(Lysander).

Evening performances are Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm with weekday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

Three hundred immersive tickets at £25 are available in advance for each performance with a special allocation of £15 immersive tickets held for Young Bridge members, a free scheme for those under 26.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan





