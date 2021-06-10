Photos: First Look at Austyn Farrell and Oscar Conlon-Morrey in Legends Of Lockdown - LIVE! at The Vaudeville Theatre

All new photos have been released of Austyn Farrell as Quarantina (Tina) Turner & Oscar Conlon-Morrey performing 'Well Be Back' in 'Legends of Lockdown - LIVE!' at the Vaudeville Theatre.

'Legends of Lockdown LIVE!' showcases the outstanding individuals that kept us comforted, connected and entertained online during a time of challenging real world events.

Hosted by Kerry Boyne (who shares joyous videos on TikTok) and Sooz Kempner (who has gone globally viral with her Liza-Minnelli-does-Trump's-speeches videos) and featuring a virtual special guest appearance by Jackie Weaver who made international headlines when a chaotic parish council meeting she was chairing went viral. The show stars Seán Burke, Joe Carter, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Naomi Cooper, Austyn Farrell, Lizzi Gee & Rufus Batemen, Rosie Holt, Rob Madge with Mufseen Miah & Spencer Cooper for Queer Talk Podcast.

Box office: 0330 333 4814

www.nimaxtheatres.com

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli