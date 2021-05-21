Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Check Out Production Shots of CAKE & THE MAN IN THE CEILING, Part of MTFESTUK 2021

The festival lineup features Far From Heaven, #50days, The Man In the Ceiling, Millennials, HouseFire, Cake, Proud and Tony! (A Tony Blair Rock Opera).

May. 21, 2021  

MTFESTUK 2021sets out to promote quality artistry, showcasing new musicals to UK audiences with a view to elevating them to full production, and giving audiences an insight into the process of creating new work and the art of collaboration. Paul Taylor-Mills launched the inaugural MTFestUK season at The Other Palace in 2019, followed by a 2020 season in February last year, at The Turbine Theatre.

The 2021 festival line-up includes an exciting and diverse selection of eight new musicals: Far From Heaven, #50days, The Man In the Ceiling, Millennials, HouseFire, Cake, Proud and Tony! (A Tony Blair Rock Opera).


Featuring a truly spectacular company of international stars, with a number of Tony and Olivier Awards to their names, the full line up of world class performers includes:

Tori Allen-Martin, Stephen Ashfield, Alex Austin, Charlie Baker, Luke Bayer, Jenna Boyd, Alex Cardall, Matthew Croke, Allie Daniel, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Chris Draper, Cory English, Aminita Francis, Jordan Luke Gage, Scott Garnham, Tiffany Graves, Beth Hinton-Lever, Aimee Hodnett, Jazz Jenkins, Nadine-Rose Johnson, Reuben Joseph, Eleanor Kane,I driss Kargbo, Freddie King, Emma Kingston, Gemma Knight Jones, Melanie La Barrie, Marie Lawrence, Simon Lipkin, Andrew Lippa, Rebecca Locke, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Tim Mahendran, Carl Man, Nicholas McLean, Ako Mitchell, Kyran Mitchell-Nanton, Grace Mouat, Phoebe Panaretos, Bryce Pinkham, Sharon Rose, Robert Saunders, Cleve September, Robin Simões da Silva, Nicola Sloane, Jodie Steele, Scarlett Strallen, Sebastien Torkia, Rebecca Thornhill, Paul Thornley, Gary Trainor and Obioma Ugola.*

In addition to the highly talented performers, the festival also includes a huge mix of exciting creative talent including: Tasha Taylor-Johnson, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Jack McManus, Drew McOnie, Matt White, Thabo Stuck, Scott Frankel and Poppy Burton Morgan.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

Tori Allen-Martin, Emma Kingaton & Phoebe Panaretos

Teri Allen-Martin, Emma Kingston, Phoebe Panaretos, Waylon Jacobs & Sebastien Torkia

Emma Kingston

Tori Allen-Martin

The Cast of The Man In The Ceiling

Sharon Rose

Phoebe Panaretos

Obioma Ugoala

Matthew Croke


