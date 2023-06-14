Photo: First Look at SuRie and Charlie McCullagh in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at the Lavender Theatre

The musical will run at the 250-seat open air theatre Lavender Theatre from 17 July -  5 August.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

An all new first look photo has been revealed of SuRie as Annie Oakley  and Charlie McCullagh as Frank Butler  in ‘Annie Get Your Gun’  at the stunning new open-air Lavender Theatre.

Featuring a glittering score of Irving Berlin’s best-loved songs, ‘Annie Get Your Gun’ proves There’s No Business Like Show Business in all-singing, all-dancing, gun-toting glory! 

Director/choreographer Simon Hardwick will bring the story to life in 2023 with a raw and kinetic staging evoking the energy of Buffalo Bill’s original touring celebrations of the Wild West. 

It will run at the 250-seat open air theatre Lavender Theatre from 17 July -  5 August.

There are 2 press performances: Friday 21 July and Saturday 22 July (matinee)

Leading the cast are SuRie as Annie Oakley, Charlie McCullagh (‘Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘Dr. Zhivago’, ‘42  Balloons’) as Frank Butler, Chlöe Hart (Catherine of Aragon in the national tour of ‘Six’, ‘Evita’, ‘Kinky Boots’) as Dolly Tate and Elliot Broadfoot, a 2023 graduate from Leeds Conservatoire making his professional debut as Buffalo Bill. 

The rest of the company features Nina Bell (‘Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas’, ‘Matilda’, UK & Ireland Tour), Joe Boyle (‘Top Hat’, ‘Heathers’), Kyerron Dixon-Bassey (‘From Here To Eternity)’, Jay Faisca (‘Henry VI: Days of Rebellion’), Marisa Harris (‘Yeast Nation’, ‘Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera’), Holly Lawrence (‘Grease’, Royal Caribbean), AJ Lewis (‘Mandela’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’), and Joseph Vella (‘Gypsy’, ‘From Here To Eternity’). 

Playing Annie’s younger siblings are Olivia Ainsworth, Mayah Balcerak, Layla Duke, Mahlie Duval, Poppy LeRougetel, and Caitlin Muggeridge.

Photo Credit: Michaela Walshe

Photo: First Look at SuRie and Charlie McCullagh in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at the Lavender Theatre
SuRie and Charlie McCullagh




