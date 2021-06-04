Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE SUN, THE MOON, AND THE STARS at Theatre Royal Stratford East

The production is written by Dipo Baruwa-Etti and directed by Nadia Fall.

Jun. 4, 2021  

A selection of production images have become available for The Sun, The Moon, and The Stars which opens at Theatre Royal Stratford East tonight, Friday 4th June.

Femi is visited by her brother's ghost. He takes her into the past, revealing the final moments before his murder. But with a lack of evidence and eyewitnesses considered unreliable, Femi is determined to set things right herself.

The Sun, The Moon, And The Stars explores trauma, rage and the extent one young woman will go to in her quest for justice.

Check out the photos below!

More information: www.stratfordeast.com | 020 8534 0310

Photo Credit: The Other Richard

