Philharmonia Orchestra Reveals Further Six Year Partnership With Three Choirs Festival

The next Three Choirs Festival takes place in Worcester between the 27 July and 3 August

By: Oct. 11, 2023

The Philharmonia Orchestra has announced that it has entered into a further six-year partnership with Three Choirs Festival as their orchestra in residence. The Orchestra has been in residence at Three Choirs Festival since 2012 and the refreshed and reinvigorated partnership for 2024-2029 will work towards celebrating both the Orchestra's 80th anniversary in 2025, and the 300th edition of the Festival in 2028.

Over the course of the next six years, the Philharmonia Orchestra and Three Choirs Festival will deepen artistic ties through collaborations that include recordings with the Three Choirs Festival Chorus, new co-commissions and programming that includes a roster of world class Philharmonia associated Conductors and Artists.

Three Choirs Festival Chorus will also be invited to perform in the Philharmonia's London season during this period, and from next year the Philharmonia will bring their groundbreaking virtual reality and digital installations - Philharmonia VR - to Three Choirs' cities of Gloucester, Hereford, and Worcester.

These new strands of activity will celebrate Three Choirs' 300th Festival anniversary, with work to be presented both in Hereford and as part of the Philharmonia's London season at Royal Festival Hall.

Thorben Dittes, Chief Executive, Philharmonia Orchestra said: “I am thrilled that we have been able to secure an extension of this important residency relationship for the Philharmonia which enables us to build on our significant presence outside of London and create an even greater sense of organisational partnership with the Three Choirs Festival, while also shining a light on the amazing legacy and current developments of the Festival in the capital.”

Samuel Hudson, Artistic Director of the Worcester Three Choirs Festival, said: “I am thrilled that we will be welcoming the Philharmonia to the Three Choirs Festival stage in Worcester next year, as we renew our relationship with them as orchestra-in-residence. It is a joy and a privilege to work with such a dynamic and sensitive orchestra, whose first-rate  musicianship is so highly valued by so many as we continue to present outstanding performances of the greatest choral and orchestral works in our very special and world-renowned festival.”

The next Three Choirs Festival takes place in Worcester between the 27 July and 3 August, with a programme celebrating the natural world and marking anniversary years for Stanford and Holst as well as the 70th birthday of Judith Weir. Full details of the evening programme can be found at Worcester 2024 | Three Choirs Festival (3choirs.org).



