Peter Andre Will Lead THE BEST OF FRANKIE VALLI From January 2025

Performances begin in January

By: May. 03, 2024
Starring Peter Andre - The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is a spectacular celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time. This nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of those four boys from Jersey, who started singing under a street lamp but soon went on to become one of the most recognised groups in history.

From the streets of New Jersey to the dizzying heights of the West End and Broadway, this incredible music has delighted audiences for over five decades. The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features classics including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and many more.

Featuring a supporting cast of incredible performers from smash-hit award winning West End musicals, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will be ‘Oh, What A Night!

  • 150 MILLION RECORDS SOLD
  • 20 TOP TEN HITS
  • 8 NUMBER ONE'S
  • ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

Tour Dates

Tues 14/01/2025                    Swan Theatre Worcester

Weds 15/01/2025                  Felixstowe Spa Theatre

Thursday 16/01/2025           Bedford Corn Exchange

Friday 17/01/2025                 St Albans Arena

Saturday 18/01/2025           Apex Theatre Bury Matinee & Evening

Sunday  19/01/2025             Chelmsford Theatre Matinee &Evening

Weds 22/01/2025                 Liverpool Philharmonic

Thursday 23/01/2025          Forum Theatre Billingham

Sunday 26/01/2025              Forum Theatre Barrow In Furness

Weds 29/01/2025                 De-Monfort Hall Leicester

Thursday 30/01/2025          Corn Exchange Kings Lynn

Friday 31/01/2025                 Lighthouse Poole

Saturday  01/02/2025          Wyvern Theatre Swindon

Sunday 02/02/205               Hall For Cornwall Truro

Tues 04/02/2025                  Cliffs Pavilion

Weds 05/02/2025               Princes Theatre Clacton

Thursday 06/02/2025         Grove Theatre Dunstable

Friday 07/02/2025               Princes Theatre Aldershot

Saturday 08/02/2025          Kings Theatre Portsmouth

Sunday 09/02/2025             Wales Millenium

Weds 12/02/2025                 Orchard Theatre Dartford

Thursday 13/02/2025          Gordon Craig Stevenage

Friday 14/02/2025                Tunbridge Wells

Saturday 15/02/2025          Anvil Basingstoke

Weds 19/02/2025                 Bath Forum Theatre

Thursday 20/02/2025         Playhouse Theatre Weston Super Mare

Friday 21/02/2025                The Lights Andover

Saturday 22/02/2025          Memorial Theatre Frome

Sunday 23/02/2025             Theatre Severn Shrewsbury Matinee & Evening

Weds 26/02/2025                St Georges Hall Bradford

Thursday 27/02/2025         Grimsby Auditorium

Friday 28/02/2025               Hull New Theatre

Saturday 01/03/2025          Winding Wheel Chesterfield

Sunday 02/03/2025             Bridlington Spa

Weds 5/03/2025                 Capitol Theatre Horsham Matinee & Evening

Thurs 6/03/2025                  Brentwood Centre

Friday 7/03/2025                 Southport The Atkinson

Saturday 8/03/2025            Garrick Theatre Lichfield



