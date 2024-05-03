Peter Andre Will Lead THE BEST OF FRANKIE VALLI From January 2025

Performances begin in January
Starring Peter Andre - The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is a spectacular celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time. This nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of those four boys from Jersey, who started singing under a street lamp but soon went on to become one of the most recognised groups in history.
From the streets of New Jersey to the dizzying heights of the West End and Broadway, this incredible music has delighted audiences for over five decades. The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features classics including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and many more.
Featuring a supporting cast of incredible performers from smash-hit award winning West End musicals, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will be ‘Oh, What A Night!
Tues 14/01/2025 Swan Theatre Worcester
Weds 15/01/2025 Felixstowe Spa Theatre
Thursday 16/01/2025 Bedford Corn Exchange
Friday 17/01/2025 St Albans Arena
Saturday 18/01/2025 Apex Theatre Bury Matinee & Evening
Sunday 19/01/2025 Chelmsford Theatre Matinee &Evening
Weds 22/01/2025 Liverpool Philharmonic
Thursday 23/01/2025 Forum Theatre Billingham
Sunday 26/01/2025 Forum Theatre Barrow In Furness
Weds 29/01/2025 De-Monfort Hall Leicester
Thursday 30/01/2025 Corn Exchange Kings Lynn
Friday 31/01/2025 Lighthouse Poole
Saturday 01/02/2025 Wyvern Theatre Swindon
Sunday 02/02/205 Hall For Cornwall Truro
Tues 04/02/2025 Cliffs Pavilion
Weds 05/02/2025 Princes Theatre Clacton
Thursday 06/02/2025 Grove Theatre Dunstable
Friday 07/02/2025 Princes Theatre Aldershot
Saturday 08/02/2025 Kings Theatre Portsmouth
Sunday 09/02/2025 Wales Millenium
Weds 12/02/2025 Orchard Theatre Dartford
Thursday 13/02/2025 Gordon Craig Stevenage
Friday 14/02/2025 Tunbridge Wells
Saturday 15/02/2025 Anvil Basingstoke
Weds 19/02/2025 Bath Forum Theatre
Thursday 20/02/2025 Playhouse Theatre Weston Super Mare
Friday 21/02/2025 The Lights Andover
Saturday 22/02/2025 Memorial Theatre Frome
Sunday 23/02/2025 Theatre Severn Shrewsbury Matinee & Evening
Weds 26/02/2025 St Georges Hall Bradford
Thursday 27/02/2025 Grimsby Auditorium
Friday 28/02/2025 Hull New Theatre
Saturday 01/03/2025 Winding Wheel Chesterfield
Sunday 02/03/2025 Bridlington Spa
Weds 5/03/2025 Capitol Theatre Horsham Matinee & Evening
Thurs 6/03/2025 Brentwood Centre
Friday 7/03/2025 Southport The Atkinson
Saturday 8/03/2025 Garrick Theatre Lichfield
