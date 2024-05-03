Peter Andre Will Lead THE BEST OF FRANKIE VALLI From January 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Starring Peter Andre - The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is a spectacular celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time. This nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of those four boys from Jersey, who started singing under a street lamp but soon went on to become one of the most recognised groups in history.

From the streets of New Jersey to the dizzying heights of the West End and Broadway, this incredible music has delighted audiences for over five decades. The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features classics including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and many more.

Featuring a supporting cast of incredible performers from smash-hit award winning West End musicals, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will be ‘Oh, What A Night!

150 MILLION RECORDS SOLD

20 TOP TEN HITS

8 NUMBER ONE'S

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

Tour Dates

Tues 14/01/2025 Swan Theatre Worcester

Weds 15/01/2025 Felixstowe Spa Theatre

Thursday 16/01/2025 Bedford Corn Exchange

Friday 17/01/2025 St Albans Arena

Saturday 18/01/2025 Apex Theatre Bury Matinee & Evening

Sunday 19/01/2025 Chelmsford Theatre Matinee &Evening

Weds 22/01/2025 Liverpool Philharmonic

Thursday 23/01/2025 Forum Theatre Billingham

Sunday 26/01/2025 Forum Theatre Barrow In Furness

Weds 29/01/2025 De-Monfort Hall Leicester

Thursday 30/01/2025 Corn Exchange Kings Lynn

Friday 31/01/2025 Lighthouse Poole

Saturday 01/02/2025 Wyvern Theatre Swindon

Sunday 02/02/205 Hall For Cornwall Truro

Tues 04/02/2025 Cliffs Pavilion

Weds 05/02/2025 Princes Theatre Clacton

Thursday 06/02/2025 Grove Theatre Dunstable

Friday 07/02/2025 Princes Theatre Aldershot

Saturday 08/02/2025 Kings Theatre Portsmouth

Sunday 09/02/2025 Wales Millenium

Weds 12/02/2025 Orchard Theatre Dartford

Thursday 13/02/2025 Gordon Craig Stevenage

Friday 14/02/2025 Tunbridge Wells

Saturday 15/02/2025 Anvil Basingstoke

Weds 19/02/2025 Bath Forum Theatre

Thursday 20/02/2025 Playhouse Theatre Weston Super Mare

Friday 21/02/2025 The Lights Andover

Saturday 22/02/2025 Memorial Theatre Frome

Sunday 23/02/2025 Theatre Severn Shrewsbury Matinee & Evening

Weds 26/02/2025 St Georges Hall Bradford

Thursday 27/02/2025 Grimsby Auditorium

Friday 28/02/2025 Hull New Theatre

Saturday 01/03/2025 Winding Wheel Chesterfield

Sunday 02/03/2025 Bridlington Spa

Weds 5/03/2025 Capitol Theatre Horsham Matinee & Evening

Thurs 6/03/2025 Brentwood Centre

Friday 7/03/2025 Southport The Atkinson

Saturday 8/03/2025 Garrick Theatre Lichfield