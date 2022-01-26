Pere Ubu Comes to Gulbenkian Arts Centre Next Month

On Friday 11 February 2022 in a special, one-off gig for Gulbenkian Arts Centre, Pere Ubu and special guests perform their own unique blend of the avant garage in an extended programme. The influential and highly respected Pere Ubu will present an exclusive evening of wall-to-wall music and poems with their own version of 'Canterbury Tales'.

Bob Holman, founder and world-renowned owner of the Bowery Poetry Club in NYC, will introduce and participate in the evening. David Thomas will wear both caps - both as lead singer of Pere Ubu and as lead singer of David Thomas and the two pale boys.

Their set will include songs from Ubu's latest box set, 'Nuke The Whales', which is due to be released in the Spring 2022, including 'Carnival Of Souls,' 'Why I LUV Women,' 'Lady From Shanghai' and the rock opera, 'Long Live Pere Ubu'. The acclaimed Rats On Rafts will be flying in from The Netherlands to perform their exclusive live cover of Pere Ubu's 'Visions Of The Moon', followed by songs from their latest album.

Tickets to the event will be £22, come along to witness the chaos and excitement of Pere Ubu.