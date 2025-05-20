Pentabus Set to Launch Youth Theatre in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning theatre company Pentabus, helmed by BAFTA winning director Elle While, is launching a youth theatre. Aimed at ages 11 - 14 and 15 - 18, the course starts in September at Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

This weekly, term-time class is a creative space for young people interested in acting and devising, with the opportunity to perform in staged productions.

Elle While, Pentabus Artistic Director and BAFTA winner, commented, "Youth theatre is the reason that I have a career in theatre, and I couldn't be more passionate about the potential that high-quality youth theatre provision can have on the prospects for young people and the broader community. I can't wait to meet the young people and watch them grow and shine!"

No experience is necessary, and there will be opportunities for young people to build confidence, make new friends, and be heard, as well as special workshops with a variety of guest artists.

Weekly, Term-time Drama

Led by experienced directors, sessions take place at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, on Wednesdays from 10th September. The 11 - 14 group takes place from 5:00 - 6:15pm, and the 15 - 18 group from 6:30 - 7.45pm.

The cost for the full term is £85, with bursaries available.

Taster Sessions

Taster sessions take place on Monday 4th August at Ludlow Assembly Rooms. Tasters run from 10:00 - midday for ages 11 - 14, and 3:00 - 5:00pm for ages 15 - 18, at £5 a head.

Register Your Interest

There is a quick online registration form to express interest:

Online registration link.

A place on the Monday 4th August taster session can be booked here:

11 - 14 taster session. 15 - 18 taster session.

