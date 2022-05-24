Paw Patrol Live! Returns To The UK With RACE TO THE RESCUE

PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue", featuring the world's favourite pups, has confirmed that it will return to the UK in 2022 with 17 dates in the UK, starting in Aberdeen on 26 July 2022. Based on the hit animated TV series on Nickelodeon produced by Spin Master, PAW Patrol Live! "Race To the Rescue" is an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure starring Ryder alongside Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest as they once again save the day. Tickets are available now via www.pawpatrollive.co.uk



The 2022 tour of PAW Patrol Live! "Race To the Rescue" will play Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Hull, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Nottingham, Plymouth, Birmingham, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Bournemouth, Brighton and London.



Featuring a cast of everybody's favourite PAW Patrol characters and presented by VStar Entertainment Group, TEG Life Like Touring, Nickelodeon and TEG MJR, PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue", shows that "no job is too big, no pup is too small," and shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork. The show, which features Mayor Goodway going missing during the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race and the famous pups coming to the rescue, includes two acts and an intermission. It engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and packs.



"After such a devastating two years for theatrical shows worldwide, we are thrilled that our heroic pups will finally be returning to stages across the UK in 2022. PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" will once again deliver a memorable family experience, as audiences work together to help Ryder and his team of pups save the day," said Thomas Kingsley, Director, Nickelodeon Experience.



"PAW Patrol continues to be one of our most cherished shows with young children and families, and we are incredibly excited to tour this live show across the UK in 2022. The pups' abilities and experiences resonate with young audiences around the world, and we know that children and parents alike will love experiencing their favourite pups live on stage," says Danielle Tanton, Director Events & Experiences, Paramount UK and Ireland.



The performance features up-tempo music and a cleverly written script that is a good introduction to live theatre for kids. Classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment. It includes locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain. Special interactive video allows the audience to participate via interviews, solve clues with the pups, follow Mayor Goodway and much more.

FULL 2022 TOUR DATES

Tues 26 July Aberdeen P&J Live

Fri 29 July Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Sun 31 July Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wed 3 Aug Edinburgh Playhouse

Fri 5 Aug Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sun 7 Aug Hull Bonus Arena

Wed 10 Aug Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 12 Aug Sheffield Arena

Mon 15 Aug Manchester O2 Apollo

Wed 17 Aug Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 20 Aug Plymouth Pavilions

Tues 23 Aug Birmingham Utilita Arena

Thurs 25 Aug Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sat 27 Aug Cheltenham The Centaur

Tues 30 Aug Bournemouth BIC

Thurs 1 Sep Brighton Centre

Sat 3 Sep London SSE Arena Wembley

Information and tickets are available now via www.pawpatrollive.co.uk.