Paul Weller to Appear Live in Concert With the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Jules Buckley at the Barbican

The BBC Symphony Orchestra and the Barbican have announced that the orchestra and its Creative Artist in Association Jules Buckley will be joined by legendary singer songwriter Paul Weller for a concert reimagining Weller's work in stunning orchestral settings. In Weller's first live performance for two years, songs spanning the broad spectrum of his career from The Jam to as yet unheard new material will delight fans and newcomers alike. Classic songs including 'You Do Something to Me', 'English Rose' and 'Wild Wood' along with tracks from Weller's latest number 1 album 'On Sunset' will be heard as never before in brand new orchestral arrangements by Buckley.

Weller, who takes cultural authenticity to the top of the charts, reunites with Steve Cradock for this one-off performance. Part of the acclaimed "Live from the Barbican" series which returns to the Centre in the spring, the concert will have a reduced live audience in the Barbican Hall, and it will also be available to watch via a live stream on the Barbican website.

Whilst the concert will reflect on some of Weller's back catalogue, as is typical of his constantly evolving career, it will look to the future with performances of songs from an album not released until May 2021, as well as welcoming guest artists to illustrate his work and the music that influenced him. These special guests will be announced in the New Year alongside broadcast plans across the BBC which will include BBC Radio 2, 3, 6 Music, BBC Sounds, BBC TV and iPlayer.

This exciting collaboration is the latest in a series of innovative concerts from the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Jules Buckley featuring non-classical artists which included a sell-out performance at the Barbican with Lianne La Havas in February 2020.

Paul Weller says: "After what will be around two years without being on tour, to start 2021 with a show put together by Jules and the BBC Symphony Orchestra will be a really special moment for me."

Jules Buckley says: "To be able to collaborate with Paul Weller and the BBC Symphony Orchestra is truly amazing. Weller's genre-spanning tunes are timeless and working together to make these orchestral reworks promises to be something special. We are very glad to be able to bring music to people, especially in these crazy times."

There are a limited number of tickets available for general public sale from 10am on Friday 18 December. There will be a limited audience in the Barbican Hall for this concert (subject to government guidelines). This performance is created for watching live from home, available live and for 48 hours after the live stream.

For more information, ticket prices and to book, please visit: www.barbican.org.uk