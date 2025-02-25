Paul Merton and Suki Webster Will Embark on UK Tour

The tour kicks off in October at Anvil Arts Centre.
Following critically acclaimed seasons in London and Edinburgh, Paul Merton and Suki Webster, two of the UK’s leading improvisers, have announced that they will be taking their new show around the UK from this Autumn.
Expect an evening of wonderfully unscripted cutting-edge comedy in a show full of fast, fabulously funny improvised games, scenes, stories and laugh out loud surrealism as these two masters of Comedy Improvisation join forces with their old friend, improv virtuoso Mike McShane, and many other very special guests to create cascades of laughter and joyful silliness.
Paul Merton is a resident guest on BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute and is an established face on TV shows such as the hugely popular Have I Got News For You, Room 101, Paul Merton Looks at Alfred Hitchcock (BBC4/2), Paul Merton’s Birth of Hollywood (BBC 2) and his travel series for Channel Five, Paul Merton’s Adventures which covered his travels in India, China and Europe. His Autobiography, Only When I Laugh reached the Sunday Times bestseller Top 10 and he has co-starred with Suki in Motorhoming with Paul Merton and Suki Webster for 2 series on Channel 5
Suki Webster is a founder member of Paul Merton's Impro Chums and has toured the world with them. She has also appeared in a West End run of One Word Improv with Eddie (Suzy) Izzard. In 2021 & 2023 Suki co-starred in 2 series of Motorhoming with Paul Merton and Suki Webster on Channel 5. My Obsession, a comedy drama series, which she wrote and starred in was aired on Radio 4 in June 2019. Other TV work includes Giles Wemmbley Hogg (BBC 2) and Ross Noble’s directorial debut The Catchment (Sky.) She has also written 5 documentaries for BBC TV.
Mike McShane has been lucky enough to live by improvising with friends and making friends by improvising live. He has appeared at the Menier Chocolate Factory in Little Shop of Horrors and Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins, as well as Broadway with their production of La Cage Aux Folles. TV includes Doctor Who, Bluestone 42 (BBC), Seinfeld, Frasier, NCIS LA (CBS) and Wayward Pines (FOX). Currently he can be seen in the webisode western, Red Bird, for which he was nominated for an Emmy.
Venue: Anvil Arts Centre BASINGSTOKE
Dates: Saturday 11th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01256 844 244
Online: www.anvilarts.org.uk
Venue: The Rose Theatre KINGSTON UPON THAMES
Dates: Sunday 12th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 020 8174 0090
Online: www.rosetheatre.org
Venue: Lighthouse POOLE
Dates: Friday 17th October
Time: 7.45pm
Box Office: 01202 280 000
Online: www.lighthousepoole.co.uk
Venue: Theatre Royal WINCHESTER
Dates: Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01962 840 440
Online: www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk
Venue: GLive GUILDFORD
Dates: Saturday 25th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 310 0055
Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford/en-GB
Venue: Dome BRIGHTON
Dates: Sunday 26th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01273 709 709
Online: www.brightondome.org
Venue: Town Hall BIRMINGHAM
Dates: Friday 31st October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0121 780 3333
Online: https://bmusic.co.uk/your-visit/town-hall
Venue: Courtyard HEREFORD
Dates: Saturday 1st November
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01432 340 555
Online: www.courtyard.org.uk
Venue: Everyman Theatre CHELTENHAM
Dates: Sunday 2nd November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01242 572 573
Online: www.everymantheatre.org.uk
Venue: Palace Theatre SOUTHEND
Dates: Tuesday 4th November
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 310 003
Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/palace-theatre-southend/en-GB
Venue: Fareham Live FAREHAM
Dates: Friday 7th November
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 310 0022
Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/fareham-live-fareham/en-GB
Venue: De la Warr Pavilion BEXHILL ON SEA
Dates: Saturday 8th November
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01424 229 111
Online: www.dlwp.com
Venue: Millennium Forum DERRY
Dates: Saturday 15th November
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 028 7126 4455
Online: www.milleniumforum.co.uk
Venue: Ulster Hall BELFAST
Dates: Sunday 16th November
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 02890 334455
Online: www.ulsterhall.co.uk
Venue: Storyhouse CHESTER
Dates: Friday 21st November
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01244 409 113
Online: www.storyhouse.com
Venue: The Cresset PETERBOROUGH
Dates: Friday 20th February
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01733 265 705
Online: www.cresset.co.uk
Venue: Warwick Arts Centre COVENTRY
Dates: Saturday 21st February
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 024 7649 6000
Online: www.warwickartscentre.co.uk
Venue: De Montfort Hall LEICESTER
Dates: Sunday 22nd February
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0116 233 3111
Online: www.demontforthall.co.uk
Venue: City Varieties LEEDS
Dates: Wednesday 25th February
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0113 243 0808
Online: www.leedsheritagetheatres.com/city-varieties-music-hall/
Venue: Theatre Severn SHREWSBURY
Dates: Friday 27th February
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01743 281 281
Online: www.theatresevern.co.uk
Venue: The Atkinson Theatre SOUTHPORT
Dates: Saturday 28th February
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01704 533 333
Online: www.theatkinson.co.uk
Venue: The Lowry SALFORD
Dates: Sunday 1st March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0161 876 2000
Online: www.thelowry.com
Venue: Westlands YEOVIL
Dates: Thursday 5th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01935 422 884
Online: www.westlandsyeovil.co.uk
Venue: Corn Exchange EXETER
Dates: Friday 6th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01392 665 938
Online: www.exetercornexchange.co.uk
Venue: Hall For Cornwall TRURO
Dates: Saturday 7th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01872 262 466
Online: www.hallforcornwall.co.uk
Venue: Playhouse WESTON-SUPER-MARE
Dates: Sunday 8th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01934 645 544
Online: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/playhouse-theatre
Venue: Tyne Theatre & Opera House NEWCASTLE
Dates: Wednesday 11th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0191 243 1171
Online: www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk
Venue: Pavilion Theatre GLASGOW
Dates: Thursday 12th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0141 332 1846
Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/pavilion-theatre-glasgow/en-GB
Venue: Music Hall ABERDEEN
Dates: Friday 13th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01224 641 122
Online: www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
Venue: Eden Court Empire Theatre INVERNESS
Dates: Saturday 14th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01463 234 234
Online: www.eden-court.co.uk
Venue: Royal and Derngate NORTHAMPTON
Dates: Thursday 19th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01604 624 811
Online: www.royalandderngate.co.uk
Venue: Alban Arena ST ALBANS
Dates: Friday 20th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01727 844 488
Online: https://everyonetheatres.com/theatres/the-alban-arena/
Venue: Assembly Hall Theatre TUNBRIDGE WELLS
Dates: Saturday 21st March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01892 554 441
Online: www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk
Venue: Richmond Theatre RICHMOND
Dates: Sunday 22nd March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0333 009 6690
Online: https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/
Venue: Corn Exchange KINGS LYNN
Dates: Wednesday 25th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01553 764 864
Online: www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk
Venue: Wyvern Theatre SWINDON
Dates: Thursday 26th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 310 0040
Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/wyvern-theatre-swindon/en-GB
Venue: New Theatre CARDIFF
Dates: Friday 27th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 310 0041
Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB
Venue: The Forum BATH
Dates: Saturday 28th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0161 832 1111
Online: www.bathforum.co.uk
Videos