Paul Merton and Suki Webster Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following critically acclaimed seasons in London and Edinburgh, Paul Merton and Suki Webster, two of the UK’s leading improvisers, have announced that they will be taking their new show around the UK from this Autumn.

Expect an evening of wonderfully unscripted cutting-edge comedy in a show full of fast, fabulously funny improvised games, scenes, stories and laugh out loud surrealism as these two masters of Comedy Improvisation join forces with their old friend, improv virtuoso Mike McShane, and many other very special guests to create cascades of laughter and joyful silliness.

Paul Merton is a resident guest on BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute and is an established face on TV shows such as the hugely popular Have I Got News For You, Room 101, Paul Merton Looks at Alfred Hitchcock (BBC4/2), Paul Merton’s Birth of Hollywood (BBC 2) and his travel series for Channel Five, Paul Merton’s Adventures which covered his travels in India, China and Europe. His Autobiography, Only When I Laugh reached the Sunday Times bestseller Top 10 and he has co-starred with Suki in Motorhoming with Paul Merton and Suki Webster for 2 series on Channel 5

Suki Webster is a founder member of Paul Merton's Impro Chums and has toured the world with them. She has also appeared in a West End run of One Word Improv with Eddie (Suzy) Izzard. In 2021 & 2023 Suki co-starred in 2 series of Motorhoming with Paul Merton and Suki Webster on Channel 5. My Obsession, a comedy drama series, which she wrote and starred in was aired on Radio 4 in June 2019. Other TV work includes Giles Wemmbley Hogg (BBC 2) and Ross Noble’s directorial debut The Catchment (Sky.) She has also written 5 documentaries for BBC TV.

Mike McShane has been lucky enough to live by improvising with friends and making friends by improvising live. He has appeared at the Menier Chocolate Factory in Little Shop of Horrors and Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins, as well as Broadway with their production of La Cage Aux Folles. TV includes Doctor Who, Bluestone 42 (BBC), Seinfeld, Frasier, NCIS LA (CBS) and Wayward Pines (FOX). Currently he can be seen in the webisode western, Red Bird, for which he was nominated for an Emmy.

Tour Dates

Venue: Anvil Arts Centre BASINGSTOKE

Dates: Saturday 11th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01256 844 244

Online: www.anvilarts.org.uk

Venue: The Rose Theatre KINGSTON UPON THAMES

Dates: Sunday 12th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 020 8174 0090

Online: www.rosetheatre.org

Venue: Lighthouse POOLE

Dates: Friday 17th October

Time: 7.45pm

Box Office: 01202 280 000

Online: www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

Venue: Theatre Royal WINCHESTER

Dates: Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01962 840 440

Online: www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

Venue: GLive GUILDFORD

Dates: Saturday 25th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 310 0055

Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford/en-GB

Venue: Dome BRIGHTON

Dates: Sunday 26th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01273 709 709

Online: www.brightondome.org

Venue: Town Hall BIRMINGHAM

Dates: Friday 31st October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0121 780 3333

Online: https://bmusic.co.uk/your-visit/town-hall

Venue: Courtyard HEREFORD

Dates: Saturday 1st November

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01432 340 555

Online: www.courtyard.org.uk

Venue: Everyman Theatre CHELTENHAM

Dates: Sunday 2nd November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01242 572 573

Online: www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Venue: Palace Theatre SOUTHEND

Dates: Tuesday 4th November

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 310 003

Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/palace-theatre-southend/en-GB









Venue: Fareham Live FAREHAM

Dates: Friday 7th November

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 310 0022

Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/fareham-live-fareham/en-GB

Venue: De la Warr Pavilion BEXHILL ON SEA

Dates: Saturday 8th November

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01424 229 111

Online: www.dlwp.com

Venue: Millennium Forum DERRY

Dates: Saturday 15th November

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 028 7126 4455

Online: www.milleniumforum.co.uk

Venue: Ulster Hall BELFAST

Dates: Sunday 16th November

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 02890 334455

Online: www.ulsterhall.co.uk

Venue: Storyhouse CHESTER

Dates: Friday 21st November

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01244 409 113

Online: www.storyhouse.com

Venue: The Cresset PETERBOROUGH

Dates: Friday 20th February

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01733 265 705

Online: www.cresset.co.uk

Venue: Warwick Arts Centre COVENTRY

Dates: Saturday 21st February

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 024 7649 6000

Online: www.warwickartscentre.co.uk

Venue: De Montfort Hall LEICESTER

Dates: Sunday 22nd February

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0116 233 3111

Online: www.demontforthall.co.uk

Venue: City Varieties LEEDS

Dates: Wednesday 25th February

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0113 243 0808

Online: www.leedsheritagetheatres.com/city-varieties-music-hall/

Venue: Theatre Severn SHREWSBURY

Dates: Friday 27th February

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01743 281 281

Online: www.theatresevern.co.uk











Venue: The Atkinson Theatre SOUTHPORT

Dates: Saturday 28th February

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01704 533 333

Online: www.theatkinson.co.uk

Venue: The Lowry SALFORD

Dates: Sunday 1st March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0161 876 2000

Online: www.thelowry.com

Venue: Westlands YEOVIL

Dates: Thursday 5th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01935 422 884

Online: www.westlandsyeovil.co.uk

Venue: Corn Exchange EXETER

Dates: Friday 6th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01392 665 938

Online: www.exetercornexchange.co.uk

Venue: Hall For Cornwall TRURO

Dates: Saturday 7th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01872 262 466

Online: www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

Venue: Playhouse WESTON-SUPER-MARE

Dates: Sunday 8th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01934 645 544

Online: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/playhouse-theatre

Venue: Tyne Theatre & Opera House NEWCASTLE

Dates: Wednesday 11th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0191 243 1171

Online: www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

Venue: Pavilion Theatre GLASGOW

Dates: Thursday 12th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0141 332 1846

Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/pavilion-theatre-glasgow/en-GB

Venue: Music Hall ABERDEEN

Dates: Friday 13th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01224 641 122

Online: www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Venue: Eden Court Empire Theatre INVERNESS

Dates: Saturday 14th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01463 234 234

Online: www.eden-court.co.uk













Venue: Royal and Derngate NORTHAMPTON

Dates: Thursday 19th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01604 624 811

Online: www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Venue: Alban Arena ST ALBANS

Dates: Friday 20th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01727 844 488

Online: https://everyonetheatres.com/theatres/the-alban-arena/

Venue: Assembly Hall Theatre TUNBRIDGE WELLS

Dates: Saturday 21st March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01892 554 441

Online: www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk

Venue: Richmond Theatre RICHMOND

Dates: Sunday 22nd March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0333 009 6690

Online: https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

Venue: Corn Exchange KINGS LYNN

Dates: Wednesday 25th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01553 764 864

Online: www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Venue: Wyvern Theatre SWINDON

Dates: Thursday 26th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 310 0040

Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/wyvern-theatre-swindon/en-GB

Venue: New Theatre CARDIFF

Dates: Friday 27th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 310 0041

Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB

Venue: The Forum BATH

Dates: Saturday 28th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0161 832 1111

Online: www.bathforum.co.uk





Comments