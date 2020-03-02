Paul Gascoigne Will Join Grand Theatre Italia 90 Tribute

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced that Paul Gascoigne has joined the lineup of A TRIBUTE TO ITALIA 90 on 18 May, an evening of stories from the players of one of England's most dramatic World Cup tournaments.

The evening will raise money for the Grand Theatre and The Steve Bull Foundation. Steve Bull will appear as part of the line up alongside Peter Shilton, Paul Parker, Dave Beasant and the newly announced "Gazza" Paul Gascoigne. The evening will be hosted by Sky Sports' Johnny Phillips.

Steve Bull said; "I love coming to the Grand Theatre, the shows they have on are absolutely unbelievable and I recommend anybody to come down, especially on 18 May! We are going to be reliving the 1990 World Cup, 30 years on! We might have a few more names to add yet, just wait and see! We'll tell you loads of stories, see you there!"

From David Platt's goal against Belgium, the extra time win against Cameroon, Gazza's tears and that dramatic semi-final penalty shootout against West Germany, we're sure they'll discuss it all!

Tickets for A TRIBUTE TO ITALIA 90 on Monday 18 May are on sale now online at grandtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or in person at the Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You