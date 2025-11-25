PUBLIC – THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed at Leicester’s Curve

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PUBLIC – THE MUSICAL, a standout hit from Edinburgh’s 2023 Fringe Festival will have a new life at Leicester’s Curve, running in the Studio Theatre from Saturday 30 May to Saturday 13 June 2026.

The story of four strangers trapped inside a public toilet, PUBLIC – THE MUSICAL is created by the collective Stroud and Notes. Writers are Hannah Sands (they/them) - who also directs, Kyla Stroud (they/them) – who has also composed the music and Natalie Stroud (she/her) – who also choreographs the production, with Olivia Zacharia (she/her) as Musical Supervisor and Orchestrator. Casting will be announced in due course.

PUBLIC – THE MUSICAL was first performed at the VAULT Festival 2023, where it received the VAULT Festival Origins Award. The production then went on to play a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe that summer, picking up The Charlie Hartill Award and the musical was also listed as Playbill’s ‘Pick of the Fringe’.

Speaking about bringing the production to Leicester’s Curve theatre next spring, writer and composer Kyla Stroud said:

"From songs written in a bedroom during the pandemic, to debuting a bloomin' musical at Curve… I’m beyond incredibly proud of this little show and the journey it’s been on already. As a team, we’re so excited to bring our pop-rock celebration of compassion and understanding to the Leicester stage!'’

Four strangers. A gender-neutral public toilet. No way out. The scene is set for an unmissable new musical packed with emotion, comedy and joy.

Meet people-pleaser Laura on the way to their wedding, Andrew, a Lycra-clad city banker on his cycle ride home, Zo an ultra-woke activist, armed with causes and critiques and Finley, an anxious, sweat-soaked stress case.

Trapped together, tensions high - nothing stays private for long as personalities clash and the group’s differing views are laid bare.

PUBLIC - The Musical is a bold, laugh-out-loud new musical that explores human connection with sharp comedy, authentic characters, and an electrifying pop-rock score.