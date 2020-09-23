P.S. I'M A TERRIBLE PERSON to Get Fully-Staged Development Workshop

Two invitation-only performances will be held 22 and 23 October at 7:30pm at the Cockpit Theatre, Marylebone.

Pint of Wine Theatre Company announces a three-week development workshop of Francesca Forristal and Jordan Paul Clarke's 'P.S. I'm A Terrible Person', a new dark comedy musical about addiction through the eyes of 16-year-old, Martha Weiss.

The workshop will feature full staging with an innovative projected set design by acclaimed illustrator Larisa Bulb ( larapickleart.com ).

This show is the high before a caffeine-crash. It's twisted, and funny, and addictive. Provoking frank, much-needed conversations about disordered eating with all the high-octane headiness of a modern musical.

Martha's always in control: smashing school; managing her eccentric Mum; convincing hot, (straight) Alison to go on a date. So what, she has a bit of an obsessive personality? She'll sort her eating disorder out, just like she sorts everything else. Piece of cake...

Based on real life events, we dive headfirst into Martha's world, experiencing addictive rituals and NHS wards through her musical theatre-tinted spectacles. How can she explain compulsions that simply don't make sense to "normal people"...? With a tap number, of course. It's a big, energetic production musical which forces us to confront our own relationships with the best/worst parts of ourselves (often, one and the same).

Two invitation-only performances will be held 22 and 23 October at 7:30pm at the Cockpit Theatre, Marylebone.

The rest of the cast features David Birch ('Half A Sixpence', Noel Coward Theatre; 'Groundhog Day', Old Vic), Ricardo Castro ('Come From Away', Phoenix Theatre; 'Motown: The Musical', Shaftsbury Theatre); Matthew Cavendish ('The Play Goes Wrong', Broadway; 'Peter Pan Goes Wrong', Apollo Theatre and UK Tour), India Chadwick, Phoebe Ellabani ('Peter Pan Goes Wrong', UK Tour), Kerri Norville ('& Juliet', Shaftsbury Theatre), Bethany Weaver ('Broken Wings', International Tour) and Natalie Moore Williams ('Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', Theatre Royal, Drury Lane).

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You