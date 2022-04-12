PRIVATE PEACEFUL Makes Its Epic Entrance To The Belgrade's Main Stage This May

The Belgrade Theatre will play host to a brand new stage adaptation of Private Peaceful, coming to its Main Stage from Tues 17 - Sat 21 May. The ensemble retelling of Michael Morpurgo's acclaimed novel is adapted for the stage by Simon Reade.

Set in rural Devon and the battlefields of Northern France, Private Peaceful tells the story of the Peaceful brothers, Tommo and Charlie, whose tough rural childhood, framed by the loss of their father, forges an irrevocable sibling loyalty... until one day, they both fall for the same girl - and then the Great War comes.

Here, we join 18-year-old Private Tommo Peaceful in the trenches as he takes us on a journey through his most cherished memories and tells his story of courage, devotion, family and friendship on what may be his last night on earth.

Private Peaceful stars Daniel Boyd (Great Expectations - West Yorkshire Playhouse, Oppenheimer - Royal Shakespeare Company) as Charlie, John Dougall (The Girl on The Train - national tour, Imperium Parts 1 and 2 - RSC) as Father, Colonel and Chaplain, Robert Ewens (Of Mice And Men - Mind The Gap, Mothership - Birmingham Rep) as Big Joe, Tom Kanji (Home I'm Darling - Stephen Joseph Theatre, Shoe Lady - Royal Court) as Munnings, Doctor and Grandma Wolf, Emma Manton (As You Like It - Watermill Theatre, The Wind In The Willows - New Vic Theatre) as Miss McAllister, Daniel Rainford (Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia - Almeida Theatre, Horse Shoes for Hand Grenades - East Riding Theatre) as Thomas "Tommo" Peaceful, and Liyah Summers (Henry VI Part 1 - RSC, Our Lady of Kibeho - Theatre Royal Stratford East) as Molly. Abigail Hood (Beneath The Blue Rinse / The Answer - Park Theatre, Playmaker Oxford Playhouse) is understudy.

Produced by Nottingham Playhouse, Private Peaceful is directed by Elle While, with Design by Lucy Sierra, Lighting Design by Matt Haskins, Sound Design by Dan Balfour, Movement Direction by Neil Bettles, Composer Frank Moon, Fight Direction by Jonathan Holby, Voice and Dialect Coach Marianne Samuels and Casting Director Ginny Schiller CDG.

Private Peaceful was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal, won the Red House Children's Book Award and won the Blue Peter Book Award. Acknowledged by Michael Morpurgo (War Horse, The Butterfly Lion) as his favourite work, this professional premiere is a new ensemble version by Simon Reade. It tells the story of a country lad fighting a war he doesn't understand for people he cannot respect.

Tickets for Private Peaceful are on sale now. Tickets can be booked by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10:30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.