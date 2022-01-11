PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (*SORT OF) Will Close 6 February at the Criterion Theatre

West End producer David Pugh has made the decision to close his production of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) at the Criterion Theatre on Sunday 6 February. This, in spite of the rave reviews and good business when the show opened last Autumn, is due to lack of audiences throughout the West End following the government's implementation of Plan B Covid restrictions.

However, David Pugh has announcedthat Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) will now be taken to audiences around the country opening at the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh in September and touring for 60 weeks before returning to London's West End.

Ticket holders for the cancelled performances will be contacted by their points of purchase.