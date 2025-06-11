PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new production of Jane Austen’s most beloved novel, Pride and Prejudice, can be seen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. The show, a co-production between the Stephen Joseph Theatre, the Octagon Bolton, Hull Truck Theatre and Theatre by the Lake, in association with Theatr Clywd, is at the SJT from 3 to 26 July.

This new stage adaptation brings to life the classic story of love, misunderstandings, and second chances (with plenty of music and dancing). Lose yourself in the world of Regency parties and courtship, as hearts race, tongues wag and passions swirl around the English countryside.

With sharp humour and sparkling dialogue, this witty stage adaptation uncovers the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life and promises a vibrant retelling of Austen’s novel.

Leading the cast as the iconic couple at the heart of the love story are Rosa Hesmondhalgh as Elizabeth Bennet, and James Sheldon as Mr Darcy.

Other cast members are Aamira Challenger, Jessica Ellis, Ben Fensome, Joanna Holden, Dyfrig Morris, Eve Pereira and Kiara Nicole Pillai. Emily Kathryn is the cover actor.

Lotte Wakeham says: “As a huge Austen fan, I am delighted to be directing this vibrant, witty and funny production, which has been adapted brilliantly by Kate Hamill. We have a stellar cast and creative team on board to bring this iconic story to life.”

The creative team also includes Kate Hamill (adaptor); Jonnie Riordan (Movement Director); Sonum Batra (Composer/Musical Director); Louie Whitemore (Set and Costume Designer); Jamie Platt (Lighting Designer); Andy Graham (Sound Designer); Olivia Barr (Casting Director); Chantell Walker (Associate Director), and Fraser Scott (Assistant Director).

