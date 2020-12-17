POTTED PANTO Announces An Easter West End Season At The Garrick Theatre

'Potted Panto' has announced an Easter West End season at the Garrick Theatre from 1 - 18 April, 2021 harking back to the pantomime tradition of running all the way from Christmas to Easter - although they didn't have a pandemic-enforced closure in the middle back then!

Current bookers will be contacted with the option to exchange their tickets for cancelled shows over Christmas to these new dates or to get a refund.

'Potted Panto' will also be streamed online from 24 December to 10 January with further screenings from 12 -24 January, mirroring the original live show schedule.

Producer James Seabright said: "'Potted Panto' played just eight performances of its 10th anniversary season at the Garrick theatre to rapturous audiences and rave reviewss, before the run had to be suspended following government guidance. This led to at least 26 performances being cancelled. Happily we have been able to agree new Easter holiday dates with Nimax Theatres and the show will return to the Garrick stage from 1 to 18 April, harking back to the pantomime tradition of running all the way from Christmas to Easter - although they didn't have a pandemic-enforced closure in the middle back then! The new dates replace all 26 of those missing performances and if necessary we will keep rescheduling them until our audiences get their live pantomime experience! We are also delighted to be releasing the show onto the Stream.Theatre platform from Christmas Eve, following the capture of one of our final performances. Huge thanks are due to my incredible show team on and off stage for making this happen."

Double Olivier nominees (and former CBBC TV presenters) Dan and Jeff received rave reviews for their 10th anniversary festive season of 'Potted Panto', which was originally due to run at the Garrick theatre until Sunday 10 January, 2021. Capacity was reduced to comply with COVID-19 secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures included contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre. Performances were cancelled when the Government moved London in Tier 3, closing all theatres.

'Potted Panto', which had its West End premiere at the Vaudeville in 2010 and was subsequently nominated for Best Entertainment in the Olivier Awards, is unmissable fun, whether you're six or 106! In a madcap ride through the biggest stories and best-loved characters from the wonderful world of pantomime, written by Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst, our dastardly double act dash from rubbing Aladdin's lamp to roaming the golden streets of Dick Whittington's London and making sure that Cinderella gets to the Ball. Not to mention the full-scale versions of Snow White and Sleeping Beauty which see Dan and Jeff trying to work out not only how two people can play 7 dwarves, but also which of them will make the prettiest princess!

Cast: Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner, with Jacob Jackson, Charlotte Payne.

Creative team: Director Richard Hurst, Set and Costume Design Simon Scullion and Nicky Bunch, Lighting Design Tim Mascall, Sound Design Tom Lishman and Leigh Davies, Composer Phil Innes, Producer James Seabright.