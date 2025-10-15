PLANET OMAR World Premiere And More Set for The Unicorn Theatre 2025–26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Unicorn Theatre has announced the latest installment of its 2025–26 season, continuing its mission to create transformative theatre for children of all ages. Running from March through June 2026, the season will feature new collaborations with Leeds Playhouse, Birmingham Rep, and the Roald Dahl Story Company, alongside returning hits and innovative digital offerings.

Highlights include the world premiere of Planet Omar, adapted from Zanib Mian’s beloved book series by Bradford playwright Asif Khan; the return of Tim Crouch’s acclaimed Toto Kerblammo! featuring immersive binaural sound design; and a new interactive puppetry production, Your Toys, from Slot Machine Theatre. The Unicorn will also release a free digital adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me, performed by Hammed Animashaun with music by Yolanda Brown.

Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw said, “As we look ahead to our 2026 season, I’m thrilled to be working with Leeds Playhouse and Birmingham Rep on the stage adaptation of Zanib Mian’s wonderful book Planet Omar. At a time when the world can feel increasingly divided, this joyful production offers a heartfelt reminder of the power of creativity, representation, and togetherness. These stories invite audiences to reflect on the world around us while sharing in joyful, playful experiences together.”

Opening the season in March, Your Toys (March 22–April 12) invites audiences to bring their favorite toys to life in a heartwarming, music-filled adventure created through workshops with children. The production celebrates the power of play through humor and imagination, offering a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience for audiences ages 5 to 9.

In May, Toto Kerblammo! (May 1–17) returns following its critically acclaimed 2023 run. Written and directed by Tim Crouch, the production blends experimental storytelling with 3D binaural sound to tell a moving story about love, grief, and friendship through the bond between a child and their pet.

The season’s centerpiece, Planet Omar (May 21–June 7), follows the fantastically imaginative world of eight-year-old Omar, a British Muslim boy navigating family, friendship, and faith. Directed by Sameena Hussain, the production will open at Leeds Playhouse in April before transferring to the Unicorn Theatre in May and concluding its run at Birmingham Rep in June.

For online audiences, The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me will be available for free streaming beginning October 28 via Unicorn Online. Directed by Daniel Bailey and featuring performances by Hammed Animashaun, Chirag Benedict Lobo, and Akuc Bol, the production reimagines Roald Dahl’s whimsical tale with original music by Yolanda Brown and design by Matthew Robins.

The Unicorn will also continue to expand access to theatre for children and schools across the UK. Through its subsidised ticket program, the theatre enables more than 15,000 school pupils each year to experience live theatre, with over 30 percent of tickets sold at a reduced rate. Its free digital programming—including Pig Heart Boy, adapted by Winsome Pinnock and directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu—ensures that high-quality children’s theatre remains accessible to families nationwide.