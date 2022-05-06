PETER PAN - THE RETURN OF CAPTAIN HOOK Comes to Fairfield Halls Croydon in December

UK Productions and BH Live will present a super swashbuckling family adventure Peter Pan - The Return of Captain Hook, flying into Fairfield Halls Croydon from the 10th to 31ST December. The star-studded cast, headed up by EastEnders bad boy Ricky Champ as Captain Hook, promises to be a fabulous festive production with guaranteed fun, laughs and adventure! With galleons of entertainment, fantastic flying effects, an acrobatic pirate crew, and possibly the hungriest crocodile you'll ever see, join the adventure this festive season.

Starring alongside Ricky from CBeebies Swashbuckle is Gemma Hunt as everyone's favourite feisty fairy Tinker Bell. Further star casting to be announced.

Join Peter, Smee, Tinker Bell, Emily and Ethyl Mermaid on a brand-new swashbuckling adventure full of fun, laughter ... and crocodiles!

After defeating the evil Captain Hook and his crew of prancing pirates, life has been pretty perfect for Peter Pan. But when a stranger arrives in Neverland, he is forced to question his past and face his future. Will Peter ever grow up?

And then there are the rumours ...

That a certain someone survived the stormy seas and is seeking revenge! Have you heard them too? People are saying ... that Hook is back!

So watch out ... he might be behind you!

Jonathan Higgins, General Manager for Fairfield Halls said, "Christmas wouldn't be the same without a family trip to the pantomime, so we are very excited that this year's show will be one of the most famous fairy tales of them all. I'm delighted to be welcoming new production partners UK Productions to the venue. Martin Dodd and his team produce some of the UK's biggest pantomimes, so we really appreciate them coming on board, and look forward to what promises to be a very exciting panto season."

Producer Martin Dodd from UK Productions added: "Peter Pan is such a fantastic story and we have completely refreshed it with this sequel which has all the magic of the original plus all the pantomime elements we know our audiences love - including special effects, laugh out loud comedy, great song and dance routines, and fabulous sets and costumes. Never will your Swash have been so Buckled so Hook your tickets today because the Croc is ticking!"

Not to be missed, tickets and group bookings are available from bhlivetickets.co.uk with special early bird rates and super schools offers also available.