PETER PAN Pantomime Comes to the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury This Christmas Season

Festive family entertainment will return to the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury this Christmas with Peter Pan, making pantomime history with Captain Hook as the production's Pantomime Dame, featuring the return of legendary Malthouse Dame, Joseph Gardner Hodges, as Dame Captain Fanny Hook.

Pantomime Award-Winning Costume Designer Paul Shriek said: "When told that the choice was either playing Dame or Captain Hook I said 'why not play both!!'. Mrs Darling can become Captain Hook and create a new twist to a traditional story and create Pantomime history".

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side-splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production will reunite the creative team behind last season’s production with direction and choreography by Jay Gardner Hodges, lighting design by Seb Blaber, costume design by Paul Shriek, set design by Morgan Brind, sound design by Phil Wilson and production management by Jack Jenkins, produced by Gardner Hodges Entertainment.

Peter Pan will play at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury from Wednesday 11 December 2024 until Saturday 4 January 2025 with press night on Friday 13 December 2025 at 7.30pm, with tickets on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk.

