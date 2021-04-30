Outside Edge Theatre Company Announces A New Chair Of The Board Of Trustees

Outside Edge Theatre Company (OETC), the UK's only theatre company and participatory arts charity focused on addiction, today announces that Tom Robertson will be the award-winning organisation's next Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Following the news earlier this year that current Chair, Pippa Campbell, will step down in summer 2021, the Board of Trustees and Service User Representatives undertook a robust recruitment process and are thrilled to welcome Tom to the organisation. He is currently the Director of Marketing & Audiences at Somerset House and previously Marketing Director for the Donmar Warehouse. Tom is passionate about connecting audiences to culture and at both Somerset House and the Donmar Warehouse he delivered record-breaking sales and audiences through collaboration, creative thinking and his dedication to excellence

Artistic Director of Outside Edge Theatre Company, Matt Steinberg commented, "Tom's appointment marks a very important step forward for Outside Edge as the company recovers out of Covid-19. The vast amount of experience that Tom brings with him from the country's leading cultural and performing arts institutions will be invaluable as Outside Edge grows our innovative arts and health offer and as we develop a wider audience base for our unique brand of theatre. His fierce intelligence and compassion will ensure the charity's leadership is driven by the values needed in the years ahead to guide us from strength to strength.

I look forward to working with Tom and the rest of the Trustees and Service User Representatives to make sure Outside Edge continues delivering life-changing, creative experiences for vulnerable people within new communities and uses theatre to share more complex stories about issues related to addiction."

Tom Robertson today said, "It is a privilege to be stepping into the role of Chair for Outside Edge, and I'm very grateful to Matt, the Board of Trustees and their Service User Representatives for giving me the opportunity to contribute in this way to their vital and transformative work.

Outside Edge harnesses the unique power of theatre, both for audiences and participants, to share stories of addiction and recovery, and give direct support to those affected by addiction through creative engagement. I am particularly grateful to have had the chance to spend some time with Service Users and witness first-hand the fellowship and opportunities for creative self-expression that are offered by this company's invaluable work.

Matt leads a talented and dedicated team with great vision, integrity, passion and care and I'm very excited to work closely with him to help the company grow and increase its positive impact as we emerge from this most challenging of years. Finally, I'd like to recognise Pippa's outstanding work in the role of Chair in recent years and thank her for her warm and generous welcome. I'm so glad that she'll be remaining on the Board and continuing to make a significant contribution."

Pippa Campbell added, "Leading Outside Edge for the past two and a half years has been a great honour and privilege, and I'm so grateful to my fellow Trustees, Matt and the wider staff team, and all our Service Users for the trust they have placed in me over that time.

I'm thrilled that Tom has agreed to join us as Chair, and I know that he is the ideal person to lead us into the next stage in the life of this fantastic organisation. Tom's skills, experience, and his passion for the work we do are perfectly aligned with the long term aims and direction of the company, and I know he will be an invaluable force for good."