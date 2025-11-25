Original Theatre To Launch THE UNQUIET: STORIES FOR DARK NIGHTS With First Episode On December 1

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Original Theatre will launch THE UNQUIET: STORIES FOR DARK NIGHTS, a new podcast adapting historical ghost stories for audio theatre, beginning December 1, 2025. The first episode, The Mass for the Dead, will star Jemma Redgrave, Philip Franks, and Susie Blake. The series will use sound-led storytelling to create a theatrical experience designed to be heard “with the lights off.”

Episode 1 is a new dramatization of E. Nesbit’s short story The Mass for the Dead, adapted by Max Pappenheim and Philip Franks and directed by Max Pappenheim. The story follows Jasper, whose distress over the impending marriage of the woman he loves leads to a night marked by fear, guilt, and supernatural disturbance. The production will feature sound design and original music by Pappenheim.

Each episode of The Unquiet will run approximately 30 minutes and will include an introduction providing context for the story and its author. The podcast will highlight ghost stories from across the literary canon, presented with contemporary sound design and familiar voices.

The Unquiet: Stories for Dark Nights will be available free of charge on Apple, Spotify, Google, and at originaltheatre.com beginning December 1, 2025. Episode 2 will follow in early 2026.