BEING MR. WICKHAM Will Embark on Tour This Autumn, Starring Adrian Lukis

Original Theatre Company will present the 2021 tour of Being Mr Wickham starring Adrian Lukis. Written by Adrian Lukis and Catherine Curzon, this one-man play about one of Jane Austen's most charmingly roguish characters, is directed by Guy Unsworth and designed by Libby Watson.

Adrian Lukis, who starred in the renowned BBC TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, returns to the role of Mr Wickham this Autumn following the acclaimed online production of Being Mr Wickham earlier this year.

"Mr. Wickham is blessed with such happy manners as may ensure his making friends - whether he may be equally capable of retaining them is less certain." Join Pride and Prejudice's most roguish gentleman, George Wickham, on the eve of his sixtieth birthday, to lift the sheets on exactly what happened thirty years on from where we left him. Discover his own version of some very famous literary events. What really happened with Darcy? What did he feel about Lizzie? What happened at Waterloo? Not to mention Byron...

The 2021 tour will play Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (30 September-2 October), The Theatre Chipping Norton (4-5 October), Theatr Clwyd (8-9 October), Darlington Hippodrome (11-12 October), York Theatre Royal (14-16 October), The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (19-20 October), Connaught Theatre, Worthing (21-22 October), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (28-30 October), The Haymarket, Basingstoke (1-2 November) and Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (4-6 November).

Adrian Lukis said of the production: "I'm thrilled to be reunited with my old friend, George Wickham. Having spent years defending his dubious reputation, I look forward to finally setting the record straight, with the assistance of the immensely talented Original Theatre Company."

Rarely off the small screen, Adrian Lukis's most recent TV credits include Channel 4's Feel Good, the 2019 mini-series A Christmas Carol starring Guy Pearce, Vera, Poldark, Bulletproof, Collateral, The Crown, Red Dwarf, Grantchester, Black Mirror, Blair Toast in Toast of London, Downton Abbey, New Tricks and Death in Paradise. He also stars in the new Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal, due to be streamed this year. Films include Judy, Dolittle, City Slacker and Bertie & Dickie. Recent theatre credits include The Price (Theatre Royal Bath), The Seagull (Chichester Festival Theatre/ National Theatre) and Versailles (Donmar Warehouse).

Being Mr Wickham is produced by Alastair Whatley and Tom Hackney for Original Theatre Company. The Director is Guy Unsworth, Designer is Libby Watson, Sound Designer is Max Pappenheim and Lighting Designer is Johanna Town.

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre Company, said: "Guy Unsworth's production of Adrian's and Catherine's fantastic play was one of the highlights from our recent online season. Originally live streamed from the beautiful Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds but without an audience physically with us in the room, it's a real thrill to be able to get the show on the road and visit theatres up and down the country."

For tour details, visit: https://www.originaltheatre.com/our-productions/being-mr-wickham/about-the-show.

2021 Tour Dates:

Belgrade Theatre Coventry (30 September-2 October)

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/being-mr-wickham/

The Theatre Chipping Norton (4-5 October)

https://www.chippingnortontheatre.com/whats-on/being-mr-wickham

Theatr Clwyd (8-9 October)

https://www.theatrclwyd.com/event/being-mr-wickham

Darlington Hippodrome (11-12 October)

https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/whats-on/Being-Mr-Wickham

York Theatre Royal (14-16 October)

https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/show/being-mr-wickham/

The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (19-20 October)

https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/shows/being-mr-wickham/

Connaught Theatre, Worthing (21-22 October)

https://wtam.uk/events/being-mr-wickham/

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (28-30 October)

https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/being-mr-wickham

The Haymarket, Basingstoke (1-2 November)

https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/whats-on/event/mr-wickham

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (4-6 November)

https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/being-mr-wickham