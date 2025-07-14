Original Plays By Local British Playwrights to be Presented at Gatehouse Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Do you ever dream of getting revenge on the person who fired you? Sorry for the spoiler, but that is the main plot of Lucy Singer's new original play. A play by Singer and six other local young British playwrights will be performed at Gatehouse Theatre on July 27th.

This event is produced by the Jewish Dramatic Association of London (JDAL), an arts organization that promotes, platforms, and develops early-career Jewish creatives in and around London. After two sold-out showcases, JDAL is back for another showcase of exciting upcoming plays exploring and exhibiting a wide range of Jewish talent.

"From a standing last year, it's been incredible to watch the speed with which JDAL has grown into a warm, collaborative community of Jewish artists supporting each other's success." says Natan Paul-Collis, the Founder of the JDAL. "We're exciting to be back at Upstairs at the Gatehouse for another evening of playlets written by Jews, directed by Jews, and performed by Jews.

JDAL works with actors, writers, and directors from the Jewish and community all across the United Kingdom and give them a chance to get their work in front of an audience for feedback. By the end of 2025, JDAL will start first-time sponsoring networking events and workshops designed to further support Jewish creatives."

"Especially nowadays with the high rates of offline and online antisemitism in all parts of the UK, alongside violent protests against the Jewish community in London, the JDAL provides Jewish artists with a safe and creative environment to celebrate our identity," says Tomer Aldubi, one of the evening's directors. Everyone is welcome, regardless of religion, and we hope the audience will be as diverse and unique as the plays themselves.