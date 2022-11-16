Oldham MP Joins Panto Cast Onstage Demanding Arts Council 'Save The Coliseum'

Equity, the cast of Oldham Coliseum's pantomime Robin Hood and local MP Debbie Abrahams have today (Wednesday) met onstage at the theatre, as they called for Arts Council England to 'Save Oldham Coliseum.'

The meeting occurred with the cast in full costume as they took a break between shows at the opening of panto season. But for many performers and creatives who work for the theatre, jobs may be under threat after ACE recently decided to pull 100% of its funding from Oldham Coliseum.

Commenting on ACE's decision, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, Debbie Abrahams, said:

"It is extremely disappointing that Oldham Coliseum has not been included in the Arts Council's new investment programme and I am very concerned about what this means for the long-term viability of the theatre.

"For generations, the Coliseum has played a leading role in nurturing, and employing, local talent - including working with vulnerable young people and supporting them to work in theatre.

I understand discussions are currently ongoing between Oldham Coliseum, Oldham Council and ACE and I hope we will see some progress. I have written to ACE to outline my concerns. I will do all I can to support the Coliseum and ensure it gets the funding it deserves."

Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, are demanding that ACE reverse its decision to exclude Oldham Coliseum from the 2023-2026 National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) funding stream. Other organisations that have also lost NPO status since ACE's announcement on Friday 4 November, include the Regional Theatre Young Directors Scheme, The Watermill (Newbury), and the English National Opera (London), with hundreds of jobs at risk.

On Monday 14 November, Equity members came together to demand the reversal of cuts at two events held outside ACE offices in Manchester and London. The Manchester event was also attended by actress Julie Hesmondhalgh and writer Ian Kershaw.

Equity is holding a demonstration outside the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) (100 Parliament St, London SW1A 2BQ) on Tuesday 22 Nov at 11am, with an open invitation to attendees. The demand is for DCMS to reverse their decision to remove arts organisations from the national portfolio, and to increase culture funding across the UK.

SUPPORTIVE QUOTES (first issued ahead of Monday's Arts Council Manchester office event)

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, says:

"Oldham Coliseum Theatre is an important Greater Manchester institution, with a rich history dating back well over 100 years. We are working with Oldham Coliseum, Oldham Council and Arts Council England to see how we can get the best possible outcome for the theatre, its staff and communities the Coliseum serves."

Maxine Peake, actress and Equity member, says:

"As someone who grew up and now lives in the Greater Manchester area, Arts Council England's latest funding announcement makes no sense to me. Oldham Coliseum is an excellent theatre at the heart of the town's community, and yet is subject to a 100% funding cut from ACE. What's more, most of the organisations that are set to have all of their ACE funding taken away are located outside London, while pulling funding for organisations in the capital will mean people losing their livelihoods during a cost of living crisis. We must not believe this false narrative that pits London against the regions, but fight to ensure the proper funding of the arts across the whole of the UK."

Julie Hesmondhalgh, actress and Equity member, says:

"Oldham Coliseum occupies a special place in the hearts of anyone who has ever worked there or been an audience member. It's a theatre that is truly owned and prized by the people of the town, whose programming has been consistently bold and reflective of the diversity of its community. Oldham Coliseum's work during lockdown was industry-leading and at a time when the national conversation is so focused on levelling up and the importance of art and culture for the regeneration of struggling Northern industrial towns, to take away the lifeline of its NPO status feels outrageously out of step and, frankly, heartbreaking. This is a catastrophic moment for the town and its people."

Ian Kershaw, writer:

"I'm a writer and former actor, and consider myself very fortunate to have written and performed in plays produced by Oldham Coliseum. But mostly, I am an audience member and I grew up in Oldham; Oldham Coliseum is my theatre. However, I worry that unless Arts Council England's devastating cut is reversed, no one else will get to see the things I have seen and this jewel in the crown of my hometown is at risk of closing. If this happens, audiences won't migrate an hour down the road to Manchester in an attempt to find a theatre they have no local connection to - many will simply not go to the theatre again."

Paul Liversey, Equity North West Official, says:

"'The decision to remove funding for Oldham Coliseum demonstrates that the Arts Council no longer acts independently but is in fact implementing decision made on high from central government. The decision further exposes the myth that the government is serious about levelling up in the north. The Coliseum provides opportunities for local people, including many Equity members and cutting funding in this way without proper consideration of a workforce plan means that our members, already facing a huge hike in energy costs as winter approaches will now be worrying about the prospect of losing a vital source of work and income."

Equity is the performing arts and entertainment trade union. We are made up of more than 47,000 performers and creative workers, united in the fight for fair terms and conditions in the workplace. We are actors, singers, dancers, designers, directors, stage managers, puppeteers, comedians, voice artists, and variety performers.