OUR LITTLE HOUR Musical Returns To The Stage

Show Racism the Red Card has announced a revival tour of OUR LITTLE HOUR - the musical play about Walter Tull that took theatres by storm during Black History Month 2024.

Following its critically acclaimed, sell out success in 2024 Show Racism the Red Card is delighted to announce that OUR LITTLE HOUR - the musical based on the extraordinary life of the late great Walter Tull will be staged at The Greenwich Theatre London from 3rd to 7th February 2026 as part of its 2026 revival tour.

Hailed as “an intensely moving new musical drama” and “highly emotionally charged and utterly compelling” OUR LITTLE HOUR tells the inspirational story of Walter Tull - who became the first black footballer to play at the highest level of the domestic game in the UK before achieving another historic breakthrough as the first man of his heritage to be commissioned as a commissioned officer in the British Army.

Written by award winning playwright Dougie Blaxland and celebrated composer Chris Anthony, OUR LITTLE HOUR combines “16 hauntingly beautiful original songs” with “a powerfully poetic script” to dramatise Walter Tull's astonishing story of courage and endurance; the grandson of a Barbadian slave and orphaned at eight years old, he nonetheless rose to prominence against all odds.

Tragically killed in action just a few weeks before the end of World War 1, Walter Tull's pioneering achievements have earned him a distinguished place in British history, and in the hearts of everyone who knows his story.

Director, Amanda Horlock, described OUR LITTLE HOUR as “a celebration of the life of an extraordinary man whose pioneering spirit continues to inspire the campaign for justice and equality. This production honours the memory of one of the most significant figures in British sporting and military history.”

Combining a power packed drama with hauntingly original music, OUR LITTLE HOUR Paul Kearns, Director of Operations at Show Racism the Red Card, believes that the production “tells a really important story which will help to reinforce the work that we are doing to combat racism by engaging new audiences in a celebration of Walter Tull's pioneering contribution to British society.”

The 2026 revival tour opens for a week at The Greenwich Theatre - London on 3rd February before touring the UK until the end of March.