OPERATION MINCEMEAT Comes to Wolverhampton Grand in 2026

Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award nominated Best Musical, OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL is launching a globe-spanning World Tour, coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Tuesday 17 – Saturday 21 March 2026.

This announcement comes after the production's third Broadway extension, and its fifteenth West End extension.

In OPERATION MINCEMEAT, it's 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), OPERATION MINCEMEAT tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

SpitLip, the musical's writers and composers, commented, "Broadway opened the literal world to us, and we couldn't be more grateful for every unpredictable twist of this astonishing journey. Most of all, we wish to thank the audiences who continue to carry this show with love and enthusiasm. OPERATION MINCEMEAT reminds us that in uncertain times, the bonds between allies are more important than ever - and that message feels especially relevant as we consider all the great nations in which our show will now have the opportunity to play. This show continues to be the adventure of a lifetime, and we're wildly excited about what's to come.”

Starring in OPERATION MINCEMEAT are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts, who have reprised their original, acclaimed performances for the musical's Broadway (American) premiere.

The decision to write the musical was the last roll of the dice from the quartet of young British creatives after years of performing sketch shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and echoes the journey of Beyond the Fringe from the world-famous quartet Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, Jonathan Miller, and Dudley Moore, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1960 before moving to the Fortune Theatre and later to the Golden in 1962.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at London's New Diorama Theatre. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on May 9 2023, at the Fortune Theatre, where it has since received 74 five-star reviews and counting, becoming ‘the Best Reviewed Show in West End History.' Now in its third sold-out year, the show continues to play to standing-room-only crowds and has built one of London's most passionate fanbases, affectionately known as the "Mincefluencers."

OPERATION MINCEMEAT has been nominated for 64 awards since opening at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, winning 13, including Best Musical 3 times, from the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, and Off-West End Awards. On Broadway, the show is nominated for 4 Tony Awards in 2025, including Best Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Malone, who previously won the Olivier Award in the same category. The production has also received nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical at the Drama League Awards, Outstanding New Broadway Musical at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Best Musical at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and Favourite New Musical at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

SpitLip – Cumming, Felix Hagan, Hodgson, and Roberts – are nominated for Best Book and Best Score at the Tony Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards. They have also received Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Lyrics. The Broadway cast has been nominated for Best Ensemble at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards. Malone is additionally nominated for a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and a Drama League Award, and recently won a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut. Cumming, Hodgson, Roberts, and Hall have each received nominations at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, with Cumming also recognised with two Broadway.com Audience Choice Award nominations.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT is produced on Broadway and in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.

Tickets for OPERATION MINCEMEAT are on sale to Friends and members Thursday 5 June at 10am, general sale Friday 6 June at 10am.

