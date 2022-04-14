OGL Group Join Grand Theatre Business Club

OGL is the preferred technology partner to over 1,200 businesses across the UK. They are accredited by the world's leading IT giants including Microsoft, HP and WatchGuard to deliver best-in-class IT solutions, business software and cyber security.

With over 250,000 people visiting the Grand Theatre each year, the Business Club is a great way to promote your brand whilst supporting the work of the Grand Theatre. The theatre benefits the wider community in areas such as education and dementia support as well as being one of the country's leading touring theatres offering the very best in entertainment.

Paula Jones, Head of Commercial and Events at the Grand Theatre said; "We are delighted that OGL have joined our Business Club and very grateful for their support. They join many high profile and well respected Wolverhampton and Midlands-based businesses to help us continue doing what we do best."

Cindy Phillips, Head of Marketing at OGL commented; "With over 300 staff, the majority of which are based in the West Midlands, our partnership with the Grand Theatre provides a great way for us thank our valued staff through free and discounted tickets to shows, which in turn also supports a local organisation in an industry that has been hit hard in recent years. We're looking forward to working with the team at the Grand Theatre and having the opportunity to enjoy the thrill of live theatre once again in a really beautiful venue."

For more information on the Business Club and ways to support the Grand Theatre, please email Paula Jones Paula.Jones@grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 57 33 20.

For more information about OGL Group visit ogl.co.uk.