Nouveau Riche Collaborates With Omnibus Theatre

Omnibus Theatre announces an exciting new collaboration with their associate artists multi-award-winning creative movement Nouveau Riché.

The award-winning South London Off-West End venue will be co-producing a national tour of Nouveau Riché's critically-acclaimed play Queens of Sheba, winner of the Untapped Award 2018 and Edinburgh Stage Award 2018.

The tour will visit 10 venues throughout the country over three months beginning from 26 September to 29 November. Venues include HOME Manchester, Theatre Deli Sheffield, Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatre, Warwick Arts Centre and Battersea Arts Centre, London.

Queens of Sheba tells the hilarious, moving and uplifting stories of four passionate Black Women battling everyday misogynoir - where sexism meets racism. Written by Jessica L. Hagan and devised by the company.

Artistic Director and founder of Nouveau Riché, Ryan Calais Cameron said: "It's a really exciting time for Nouveau Riché right now in terms of our growth and development and also for Omnibus Theatre. They have been working with us and supporting us since our first production of Queens of Sheba and it's great that we are able to collaborate on something so poignant and important."

Omnibus Theatre's Artistic Director Marie McCarthy added: "We are really thrilled to be producing the national tour for Queens of Sheba. We can't wait for this powerful and moving play to be seen by audiences across the country."

For more information and images please contact Diana Whitehead, Omnibus Theatre on 07939 149887 or email diana.whitehead@omnibus-clapham.org





