Northern Irish Comic Shane Todd Will Embark on Tour

Shane Todd – the Northern Irish comic sensation and host of the hit ‘Tea With Me' podcast - is back with his brand-new stand-up show ‘Hold Me Back' and taking it out on his fourth global tour in 2026, which will see him perform 19 dates across venues in the UK and Ireland, from Thursday 12th March – Friday 24th April 2026.

Kicking off the global tour with 7 European dates, Todd will bring the show to London's Soho Theatre for three nights (12th – 14th March 2026), before the tour culminates with a massive homecoming return to Belfast's SSE Arena on Friday 24th April 2026, a venue he sold out twice in 2024.

Armed with his signature with, razor-sharp storytelling, and a complete inability to take himself seriously, Todd's rising comedy star has seen him become the resident opener for Kevin Hart's 24-date European tour, and perform alongside Bill Burr, Theo Von, John Mulaney and Tim Dillon.

On taking his new show out across this global tour in 2026, Todd said: “Next year can't come quick enough to get out with this brand new tour. The show is called ‘Hold Me Back' and that's what we'll have to do as this is my longest break in between tours. I wanted to take some extra time to get a new show ready and it's been a good call. I have my tour bag packed and by the door! Delighted to go back to loads of cities and see some new ones.”

Ticket presales start on Wednesday 25th June 2025, 10am. General on sale is Friday 27th June 2025, 10am. Tickets will be available via shanetoddcomedy.com.

Hailing from Belfast's Holywood, the last few years have seen Todd complete three world tours, most recently with his eleventh hour ‘Full House'. He has sold out venues in the UK, Ireland, Australia, USA, Canada and the Middle East. He holds the record for a solo performer in Belfast's legendary Grand Opera House, with a twenty-four night run, and has quickly established himself as one of the leading voices of Northern Ireland's burgeoning comedy scene.

Todd hosts the massively popular ‘Tea With Me' podcast, where guests join him for a weekly cup of tea and a chat. Last year, he held a live episode of the podcast in a sold out SSE Arena, Belfast.

With over 870k followers across his social media platforms, Shane's online sketches and stand-up clips have amassed millions of views, and over 14m likes on TikTok.

In 2024, Todd wrote, directed and starred in ‘Chancers', a brand-new, self-produced sketch show for the BBC.

In 2023, he fronted ‘Previously With Shane Todd' for BBC NI, examining the hobbies of our past, and has previously hosted on BBC Radio Ulster.

Comments