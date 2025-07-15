Northern Broadsides Reveal New Board and Subcommittee Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Halifax-based Northern Broadsides Theatre Company announced several new appointments across their Board, Art Squad, Equality, Diversity & Inclusion and Finance, Risk & Audit Subcommittees - each bringing rich experience, creativity, and a commitment to championing diverse Northern voices.

These individuals are joining the existing teams to help ensure that everything the company does remains collaborative, relevant and rooted in the stories and issues that matter to people today.

· Lydia De La Murrãy joins the Board and Art Squad, drawing on her vibrant career as a theatre-maker, producer and performer.

· Andrew Rawlinson, Director of London and West End Theatres at ATG Entertainment, joins the Board and Finance, Risk and Audit Subcommittee, bringing years of experience in arts leadership and a deep commitment to widening access to theatre.

· Sophia Hatfield joins the Art Squad, bringing a wealth of experience as a touring actor-musician and storyteller rooted in community practice.

· Ali Khan joins the EDI Subcommittee with a background in film and photography, working with young people and a strong focus on northern voices and visual storytelling.

· Abbi Senior joins the EDI Subcommittee as a queer, disabled poet and community organiser passionate about inclusive creativity.

The Art Squad is a collective of artists and activists who help Northern Broadsides stay connected to the communities the company serve. They provide invaluable insight into programming, monitor artistic quality, and advise on cultural and social justice. The EDI Subcommittee supports the company in holding themselves accountable to their equality, diversity and inclusion commitments and action plan. The FRA Subcommittee provides financial oversight, including budgeting, reporting, risk management and compliance.

Debbie Richards, Chair of Northern Broadsides' Board, said, "Northern Broadsides benefits from a distributed leadership governance model which spreads responsibilities across the Board and sub-committees. This enables individuals with diverse skills and experience to play active roles in driving the organisation forwards. We're thrilled to welcome a new cohort with valuable perspectives and expertise to the Northern Broadsides family."

Ruth Cooke, Executive Director and Joint CEO at Northern Broadsides, said, "We're delighted to welcome Lydia and Andrew to the board, and Sophia, Ali and Abbi to our sub-committees. We are committed to including diverse voices and lived experience in our decision-making processes and strategic planning. I'm looking forward to working with them all as we continue to build an exciting future for Northern Broadsides."

New Trustee Lydia De La Murrãy said, "I'm really looking forward to joining Northern Broadsides as a Trustee. As a producer and freelance theatre-maker with deep roots in Calderdale and the North, I hope to bring my years of experience and insight from across the arts and culture sector to help shape meaningful, sustainable growth. It's an honour to support such a bold and respected company, and I'm excited to contribute to its continued success and longevity."

Also joining the board is Andrew Rawlinson, who commented, "I'm delighted to be joining the board of Northern Broadsides, and I'm grateful for the warm welcome I've received. As a proud northerner myself, it's a privilege to be part of a company with such a strong legacy; making bold theatre and working closely with communities across the region. I'm looking forward to supporting its creative work and helping it grow its impact even further. Northern Broadsides has a unique voice in theatre, and I'm excited to help it thrive in the years ahead, as it continues to prove that powerful stories, told with heart and honesty, can resonate far and wide."

Art Squad Member Sophia Hatfield said, "Northern Broadsides played a huge role in my formative years as an actor and artist. I'm beyond delighted to be able to give something back to this vital company and play a role in supporting its future."

Ali Khan, EDI Subcommittee member said, "Being part of Northern Broadsides has been one of the most rewarding and enjoyable experiences of my life. I always look forward to my next contribution to the company."

Abbi Senior, also joining the EDI Subcommittee said, "At a time where work focusing on EDI is becoming increasingly politicised, I'm pleased to be play a part in supporting Northern Broadsides and their development through this subcommittee!"

Further information about the Northern Broadsides team can be found at: www.northern-broadsides.co.uk/meet-the-team/