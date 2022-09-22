Northern Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER Returns To Theatres This Festive Season

This winter Northern Ballet's enchanting festive favourite The Nutcracker, returns to stages across the UK, taking audiences on a sparkling adventure as one child's Christmas dreams come true. The Nutcracker will open at Woking New Victoria Theatre on Thursday 10 November and tour to Nottingham Theatre Royal, Norwich Theatre Royal and Hull New Theatre before arriving at Leeds Grand Theatre for a three week run over the Christmas period.

In the midst of a festive party, as the fire crackles and the pile of presents grows ever higher, Clara is caught up in the warmth and excitement of Christmas and becomes enthralled by her new Nutcracker doll. But, as the clock strikes midnight, her Nutcracker proves to be no ordinary toy.

﻿After saving her Nutcracker from the wily Mouse King, Clara is whisked away on the magical journey of a lifetime through a winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes and the famous Sugar Plum Fairy.

Choreographed and directed by former Artistic Director David Nixon CBE, The Nutcracker is set to the famous Tchaikovsky score played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia. The production features stunning Regency-style sets by Charles Cusick Smith with lighting by Mark Jonathan.

Director, Choreographer and Costume Designer David Nixon CBE, said:

"The Nutcracker is not just a ballet, it is a tradition for many families and generations, a way of having shared memories at a time of year when togetherness turns to the fore. I believe that The Nutcracker offers the perfect festive escapism for every generation, a chance to revel in the child-like magic of Christmas."

Tickets are now on sale, visit northernballet.com/nutcracker to find out more and book.

Northern Ballet is presenting audio-described performances and touch tours for visually-impaired patrons at each venue. For more information about additional events at the theatre, visit northernballet.com/nutcracker-events