Northern Ballet's UGLY DUCKLING for Children Begins National Tour Next Month
The tour will run 11 February - 1 May 2023.
Northern Ballet's well-loved ballet for children Ugly Duckling, begins it's national tour next month. The bite-sized ballet will open at at Northern Ballet's home, the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre next month, before visiting 25 venues nationally.
The ballet retells the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, following the duckling on her journey as she discovers her true self. Ugly begins lonely and fed-up, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in. She tries to make friends with fellow ducklings as well as with frogs, cats and even a fox, but realising she is not like any of these animals, she is left sad and alone. Join the duckling on her journey as she overcomes her troubles and learns to love herself and those around her.
Visiting cities and towns across the UK, Northern Ballet aims to break down barriers to world-class ballet, providing opportunities for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together, at an accessible price and venue.
Ugly Duckling was the first children's ballet from Northern Ballet, premiering in 2012. The Company has since produced eight children's ballets which have achieved huge popularity live on stage, in CBeebies TV adaptations and in cinemas nationwide. In its third revival since premiering, Ugly Duckling will be performed to music by John Longstaff, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia at every venue. Sets are designed by Dave Gillan, lighting by Alastair West, and costumes designed by Julie Anderson.
For venues, updates to on-sale dates and details on how to book, please visit northernballet.com/ugly-duckling
Tour Dates
Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre Leeds
Sat 11 - Wed 15 February 2023*
Box Office 0113 200 8008
Stoke Regent Theatre
Thu 16 February 2023
Box Office 0844 871 7615
atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre
Hull New Theatre
Sat 18 February 2023
Box Office 01482 300 306
Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield
Sun 19 February 2023
Box Office 01484 430528
Mansfield Palace Theatre
Tue 21 February 2023
Box Office 01623 633 133
mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre
Buxton Opera House
Wed 22 February 2023
Box Office 01298 72190
Corby The Core
Thu 23 February 2023
Box Office 01536 470 470
Doncaster Cast
Sun 26 February 2023
Box Office 01302 303 959
Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre
Tue 28 February 2023
Box Office 01429 890000
culturehartlepool.com/town-hall-theatre
Goole Junction
Sat 4 March 2023
Box Office 01405 763 652
Bridlington Spa
Tue 28 March 2023
Box Office 01262 678258
Middlesbrough Theatre
Thu 30 March 2023
Box Office 01642 81 51 81
Crewe Lyceum Theatre
Sat 1 April 2023
Box Office 0343 310 0050
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Sun 2 April 2023
Box Office 01902 42 92 12
Durham Gala Theatre
Tue 4 - Wed 5 April 2023
Box Office 03000 266 600
York Theatre Royal
Thu 6 April 2023
Box Office 01904 623568
Bradford St George's Hall
Sat 8 April 2023
Box Office 01274 432000