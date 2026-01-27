Nish Kumar Will Embark on New Tour For 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the success of Nish Kumar's 2024/25 worldwide tour, the award-winning comedian is back with a brand-new show, Angry Humour From a Really Nice Guy, for 2026. The tour will kick off in Belfast on 9th September and tickets are available via pre-sale on Wednesday 28th January, with general on sale taking place on Friday 30th January.

The world is in chaos. Inequality is widening, autocracy is rising and political parties are collapsing. In these divided times, what this country desperately needs is Angry Humour From a Really Nice Guy (in many ways it's actually the last thing this country needs, but it's what it's getting so tough luck).

Angry Humour From a Really Nice Guy will see the UK's leading political comedian, who also happens to be co-host of hugely popular podcast Pod Save the UK, former host of BBC show The Mash Report, and one of Taskmaster's greatest losers, as he enters his 40s. His mind is breaking. His body is worse. But audiences can still expect existential angst and political disquiet from comedy's cheekiest boy.

Fresh off the back of the success of Nish, Don't Kill My Vibe, Nish Kumar is at the top of his game and will be returning to the road once again this year. Praised by critics for its blistering political insight and fearless honesty alongside emotional depth, Nish, Don't Kill My Vibe was a defining moment in Nish's career, blending his trademark high-energy with more personal reflections on mental health and modern life. As he gears up with brand-new material, audiences will be on the receiving end of a bold, fast-paced and unflinchingly smart new show; tackling big, uncomfortable questions and delivered with the fury, intelligence and warmth that have made Nish one of the most influential voices in British comedy today.

Nish Kumar said: "I looked out of the window and the world was ending. Stand up comedy was the only thing that made sense to me - then it was co-opted by charlatans in service of autocrats. I'm going back on tour to try and reconnect with the thing I love more than anything else. I promise the show will be funnier than this.”

Nish Kumar was named one of the 50 Best Comedians of the 21st Century by both The Guardian and The Telegraph. He has also achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with six rave reviewed solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, two of which have been nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 and 2016. Nish's last tour, Nish Don't Kill My Vibe, received widespread praise after it kicked off in September 2024 and went on to tour across the world, playing to sold out crowds in the UK, North America, Australasia and mainland Europe.

Widely celebrated for his previous role as host of both The Mash Report (BBC Two) and Late Night Mash, Nish is a frequent voice and face across both television and radio - he currently hosts the popular Pod Save The UK podcast, and has been seen on shows such as Taskmaster (Dave), Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), QI (BBC), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The John Bishop Show (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown(Channel 4), Russell Howard's Stand-Up Central, Drunk History and Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC Two). Nish's Your Power, Your Control tour was released as a special on Sky Comedy in 2023 and Nish also released a Netflix special as part of the Comedians of The World series, and he appeared alongside fellow comics Joel Dommett in 12-part travelogue Joel & Nish vs The World for Comedy Central and Josh Widdicombe in Sky Max's Hold The Front Page.

Nish created two series of his own topical show for BBC Radio 4, Spotlight Tonight, as well as previously hosting both The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4) and Newsjack (BBC Radio 4 Extra), which won the Rose d'Or for Radio Comedy when he hosted.

Tour Dates

September 2026

9 September 2026 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

10 September 2026 – Dublin, Vicar Street (ISL)

11 September 2026 – Cork, Opera House

13 September 2026 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

18 September 2026 – London, Hackney Empire (BSL)

19 September 2026 – Basingstoke, The Anvil

20 September 2026 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

23 September 2026 – York, Grand Opera House (BSL)

24 September 2026 – Durham, Gala

25 September 2026 – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre & Opera House (BSL)

26 September 2026 – Edinburgh, The Queen’s Hall

27 September 2026 – Glasgow, Theatre Royal (BSL)

30 September 2026 – Bath, The Forum

October 2026

2 October 2026 – Wrexham, William Aston Hall

3 October 2026 – Leeds, Playhouse

4 October 2026 – Salford, Lowry (BSL)

8 October 2026 – Colchester, Charter Hall

9 October 2026 – Hull, Hull Truck Theatre – On sale Tue 17 Feb

10 October 2026 – Lancaster, Town Hall

11 October 2026 – Leicester, Curve – On sale Tue 3 Feb

15 October 2026 – Birmingham, Town Hall (BSL)

16 October 2026 – Bristol, Beacon (BSL)

17 October 2026 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

21 October 2026 – Reading, Hexagon

22 October 2026 – Guildford, G Live

23 October 2026 – Brighton, Brighton Dome (CAP)

25 October 2026 – Canterbury, The Marlowe – On sale Mon 30 Mar

28 October 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall (BSL) – On sale Mon 30 Mar

29 October 2026 – Exeter, Northcott

30 October 2026 – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

31 October 2026 – Swansea, Grand Theatre (BSL)

November 2026

1 November 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre

12 November 2026 – Liverpool, Playhouse – On sale Thu 12 Feb

13 November 2026 – Sheffield, Octagon

14 November 2026 – Scarborough, Spa Theatre

18 November 2026 – St Albans, Alban Arena

19 November 2026 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall (BSL)

21 November 2026 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

22 November 2026 – Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall Theatre

25 November 2026 – Southend, Palace Theatre