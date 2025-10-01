Nine Playwrights Selected For Hampstead Theatre's Inspire Programme

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hampstead Theatre has announced the nine playwrights who will join its acclaimed INSPIRE programme for 2025/6 now led by Tony and Olivier Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens.

The selected writers are: Liz Daramola, Noga Flaishon, Lianne Harvey, Simon Jaggers, Simon Marshall, Roni Neale, Alex Rugman, Clancy Ryan and Isabella Waldron.

Each playwright will develop a new play with dramaturgical support from the Hampstead Theatre team. The writers will also benefit from masterclasses with leading playwrights, a series of workshops and a sharing of their play at Hampstead Theatre.

Simon Stephens has taken over as Programme Director from Roy Williams, who co-founded INSPIRE in 2017 and who led the initiative since its launch. Talking about the year ahead Simon Stephens said:

“The group of writers we have assembled is charged by their brilliant individuality. All nine writers write with confidence and energy. One of the joys of my working life has been to find identities for groups of striking writers. I can't wait to start that work with Inspire.”

Hampstead Theatre's INSPIRE was established to provide mentorship and development opportunities to first-time and emerging playwrights of all ages and backgrounds.

Greg Ripley-Duggan, Producer and Chief Executive at Hampstead Theatre said:

“We are thrilled to welcome this new group of playwrights to Hampstead Theatre and to the INSPIRE programme. New writing is at the heart of what we do and we are especially excited to see Simon Stephens bring his experience and passion to the programme. We can't wait to see where their ideas and talent will take them.”

Since 2017 INSPIRE has supported 49 new writers, several of whom have gone on to receive full productions, commissions and industry recognition. Recent alumni include Nancy Farino, whose debut play Fatherland will premiere at Hampstead Theatre in November.

Hampstead Theatre's INSPIRE programme is generously supported by Zmira & Rodney Hornstein, The Klein Family Foundation, Anatol Orient and Jon & NoraLee Sedmak.