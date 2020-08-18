Nigella Lawson, Matt Haig, Eddie Hearn, Erica Davies, Jeremy Vine and Jodi Picoult Announced For Fane Online Programme

Tickets are on sale 10am today, 18 August.

Leading production company Fane are delighted to announce the latest names to be added to their stellar programme of online 'in conversation with' streamed events, with Nigella Lawson, Matt Haig, Eddie Hearn, Jeremy Vine, Erica Davies and Jodi Picoult now included in the September and October line-up, with tickets on sale 10am today (18th August) via www.fane.co.uk/our-shows.

Joining an eclectic array of high-profile figures already announced and on-sale, such as Ant & Dec, Arsène Wenger, Elizabeth Day, Ovie Soko, Monty Don, Graham Norton, Fatima Bhutto, and Sir Ranulph Fiennes, these celebrated authors, actors, presenters and podcasters will be speaking directly to audiences in the comfort of their own home. This follows four initial events that have already taken place with Armistead Maupin and Ian McKellen, Brit Bennett, Sir Trevor Mcdonald and Fortunately podcast.

The programme launched in partnership with eight regional theatres and theatre organisations and four independent bookshops across the UK, helping to support the theatre and literary ecosystem in these difficult times, with partner theatre organisations including The Lowry Salford, Brighton Dome, HOME Manchester, Norwich Theatre Royal, Leeds Town Hall, The PAA Yarm, Today Tix, AHL Venues Singapore and The Apex in Bury St Edmunds. The majority of book sales will be fulfilled in partnership with the At Home with 4 Indies bookshops and Waterstones.

Audiences are offered the option to buy a ticket that includes a book or a ticket to the show only, with worldwide viewing available, the platform can host up to 100,000 viewers at any one time. All events will be filmed to the highest quality, delivering an at-home cinema-style experience that goes beyond the standard live stream. All events will be available post event on demand for a limited time.

Tickets for these newly announced shows will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 18th July, all tickets available at www.fane.co.uk/ourshows.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You