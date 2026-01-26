New York City Ballet Principal Tiler Peck Returns To Sadler’s Wells This March

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This March, Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends will return to Sadler's Wells Theatre, for an evening of works curated by New York City Ballet Principal Dancer, Olivier Award nominee, and UK National Dance Award winner Tiler Peck.

Following a sold-out world premiere in New York, a hit Sadler's Wells season in 2023, and a successful US tour, Peck returns with some of the world's leading dance artists in a virtuosic programme originally created for New York City Center's Artists at the Center series. The mixed bill demonstrates the full breadth of ballet and the contemporary possibilities of the classical artform.

The evening opens with The Barre Project, Blake Works II, originally created during lockdown, with music by James Blake, marking the first collaboration between Peck and choreographer William Forsythe.

Thousandth Orange, choreographed by Peck, is set to live music by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw.

Swift Arrow, by award-winning choreographer Alonzo King, is a pas de deux performed by Peck and her husband, New York City Ballet principal, Roman Mejia, with music by Jason Moran.

The programme concludes with Time Spell, a collaboration between Peck and tap dance icon and Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Michelle Dorrance, and Emmy-nominated Jillian Meyers with an ensemble cast.

Since the last London run, Peck has continued to cement her position as one of America's leading ballerinas, performing and choreographing to widespread acclaim. Since her last trip to Sadler's Wells she has marked several notable milestones, including the release of the documentary Tiler Peck: Suspending Time (2025), the publication of her children's book XO Ballerina Big Sis (2025), and the premiere of her first work for New York City Ballet Concerto for Two Pianos (2024) with another commission debuting this May. Peck also has a strong social media presence, helping to broaden ballet's reach and engage new audiences.

Tiler Peck said, “Turn it Out with Tiler Peck & Friends is my love letter to dance; I wanted to curate a show where the different dance disciplines intersect so effortlessly that as an audience member you are transported to place you have never been. I wanted to showcase artists that I admire and that inspire me and some of my absolute favorite choreographers. It has been three years since the show premiered at Sadler's Wells, and I'm thrilled to return this March. See you soon, London!”

Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends forms part of Sadler's Wells year-round Ballet with Attitude programme, which demonstrates the remarkable range of work within the dance discipline.