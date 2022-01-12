New Writers' Season Opens Next Month At The Maltings Theatre

OVO is fast gaining a reputation for producing bold, imaginative and surprising new versions of classic plays and stories for indoor audiences at The Maltings Theatre in St Albans and other venues in Hertfordshire, outdoor audiences at The Roman Theatre in St Albans and the Minack Theatre in Cornwall, and for global audiences online.

Founded and run by its dynamic Artistic Director Adam Nichols - named on The Stage 100 list 2021 - and visionary Designer Simon Nicholas, OVO has announced the programme for its inaugural NEW WRITERS' SEASON at The Maltings Theatre in spring 2022.

Featuring 11 plays by new - and nearly-new - playwrights, the NEW WRITERS' SEASON will wow audiences with an inspirational mix of drama, comedy, and music with multiple casts, solo performances and at least one award-winning reworking of a classic text. The spring programme will also feature a production of Lucy Kirkwood's critically acclaimed 'Mosquitoes' which has been re-scheduled from last year's lockdown cancellation. OVO's production will be the first outing for this absorbing play since its debut at The National Theatre in 2017.

Says Adam Nichols: "Despite its challenges, the pandemic has been a creatively fertile time for many theatre-makers. As we hopefully return to normality, we wanted to provide a platform for the actors, directors and creatives who've been involved in our shows over the past couple of years, who've been developing their own innovative new work.

We're therefore very excited about our first NEW WRITERS' SEASON and looking forward to forging a new avenue through OVO in showcasing some very impressive work by the next generation of playwrights.

And I'm especially delighted to finally programme Lucy Kirkwood's brilliant 'Mosquitoes' which was cancelled during last year's lockdown."