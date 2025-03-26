New Shows Set For Summer and Autumn 2025 at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Six new visiting shows for 2025 at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre have been announced. SJT Circle members have priority booking from 10am on Wednesday 26 March; the shows will go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 2 April. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.

The shows are:

Isolation Creations – Totally 1980s Summer Prom (22 June): “Do you wanna go to the prom with us?” A Sunday afternoon of comedy, bingo, games and a party atmosphere like no other brought to you by Scarborough's cheekiest queens, the Isolation Creations.

Round the Horne (29 and 30 September): Apollo Productions return to the SJT with a new, exciting production celebrating the classic radio comedy's 60th anniversary. Meet Julian and Sandy, Rambling Syd Rumpo and J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock in the cultural phenomenon that attracted up to 15 million listeners a week back in the day.

Into the Light (16 October): A double bill from dance duo Pett/Clausen-Knight. Vessel takes inspiration from the feeling of unfamiliarity experienced by choregraphers as they were suddenly exposed to a quieter world, while In the Absence is an exploration on the nature of moving forward, the concept of evolving past an event and the boundaries created in that transition.

Ordinary Decent Criminal (28 October): Political comedian Mark Thomas plays Frankie, who enters the brave new world of a liberal prison experiment. His fellow convicts aren't what they seem, and he discovers the revolution is not dead. It's just sleeping.

Baga Chipz – Chip Off the Old Block (30 October): Join Baga and friends for an evening of live vocals, big band ballads and disco classics, plus a special segment dedicated to her dear friend, The Vivienne. This X-rated comedy extravaganza will be followed by an audience Q&A.

Holly at Christmas (16 December): Buddy and the boys return with the ultimate rock ‘n' roll experience – it wouldn't be Christmas without them!

