New Regional Space For Development in the North West Launched By ThickSkin

Award-winning theatre company ThickSkin have opened a brand-new venue in Wigan’s industrial heartland. Born from the need for a welcoming venue dedicated to developing new work in the North West, The Engine Room transforms an industrial landmark into a hub of imagination and expression.

Located in Wigan’s historic Trencherfield Mill, and driven by ThickSkin with support from Forging the Future and Wigan Council, this dynamic new venue is both a creation space and a performance hub — designed to support and showcase the very best talent from across the UK.

ThickSkin will create and present all of its own productions at The Engine Room before touring nationally. The company is known for slick, stylish theatre made in collaboration with world-class artists. Local audiences will now be able to experience high quality, affordable theatre right on their doorstep, before anyone else in the country.

Understanding the challenges of finding suitable creation spaces for artists developing new work in the North, ThickSkin will invite independent artists and artist-led companies to develop and launch their work at The Engine Room. Here, bold new work from emerging creatives and established artists alike will be showcased. With a mix of theatre, dance, music and art, the venue will host a range of performances for the community to enjoy. There will also be opportunities for local people to take part in creative activities led by theatre professionals.

Following the recent sold-out run of ThickSkin’s latest show, It Walks Around The House At Night, next up is Festive Treats at The Engine Room — four new short plays with mince pies and mulled wine this Christmas, curated by ThickSkin’s Artistic Director, Neil Bettles. The line-up includes Cold Saint Nick, a new darkly comic play by former Bruntwood Prize winner Tim Foley (It Walks Around The House At Night; Electric Rosary). This comedy-horror offers a hauntingly dark spin on Christmas traditions, transporting audiences to a festive celebration set in the deepest part of the ocean.

Lisa Nandy, MP for Wigan and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, says, "I am very pleased to hear about the opening of The Engine Room, a new venue for theatre and art in the heart of Wigan. It is a great sign of confidence in our town and its creative talents that organisations like ThickSkin wish to base themselves here."

Laura Mallows, Co-founder and Executive Director of ThickSkin, shares, "The Engine Room exists to fuel creativity, collaboration and ambition. It’s a home for artists, audiences and the community — a place to see great shows, be inspired, and take part in creative activities. With a focus on nurturing new voices alongside established artists, The Engine Room aims to showcase the North’s creative excellence and position Wigan at the heart of UK artistic production. Here, bold ideas are made, shared and celebrated — building on Wigan’s proud creative heritage and shaping its next chapter."