New Production THESE HILLS ARE OURS Announces Tour in 2021

ARC Stockton presents the world première of These Hills Are Ours, written by writer-performer Daniel Bye and singer-songwriter Boff Whalley (Chumbawamba) which explores their mutual love of running, celebrates the freedom to roam wild places - and asks what they're really running from.

Originally set to premiere nearly one year ago before COVID-19 closed theatres, These Hills Are Ours will now open at ARC Stockton from 20-21 January and then tour till late June.

For the last three years Bye and Whalley have been running a series of routes, from the centre of the city in which they found themselves, to the top of the peak overlooking that city - culminating in one epic journey for Dan, more than twice as far as he's ever run before. But what were they running from?



In story and in song, this is the story of what they found out - about the relationship between city and country, between wild and controlled, about land ownership, about why we're drawn to wild places - and about how far we're prepared to go for what we believe in.

These Hills Are Ours is the most personal piece of work either Dan or Boff has made, the most heartfelt, and the most direct. It's really funny and genuinely moving.

Daniel Bye said: "Boff and I have worked together on lots of projects, from very small to large enough to warrant an AA road sign. And work conversations always had a habit of drifting into conversation about running. So we thought it was high time to make hay out of that and work together on a show with running as its starting point.

As these things do, it's evolved into something about much more than that: non-runners will get just as much from this show as runners. Anyone who's ever enjoyed the countryside, celebrated freedom, done something really hard, or just wanted to run away from it all, will be at home in this show.

For those who want it, though, there is a bonus for runners: in each venue we'll invite the audience to join us for a run the following morning. The route will be an escape, a route out of the town or city to the nearest high, wild, or green place. Because that's what we've done together as part of working on the show and it's great to be able to share that with the audience in a more real setting than a post-show Q&A. Although if you don't run and do want to chat, I expect we'll be in the bar afterwards."

These Hills Are Ours is directed by Katharine Williams and produced by Daniel Bye, Boff Whalley and ARC Stockton. It was commissioned by Beaford Arts, Eden Project North, Lancaster Arts, Leeds Playhouse and Shoreditch Town Hall.

These Hills Are Ours will start its national tour at ARC Stockton from 20-21 January 2021 and then tour till late June.

For more information on These Hills Are Ours visit http://www.danielbye.co.uk/these-hills-are-ours.html