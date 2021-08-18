New Musical Theatre Associate Artists Announced For Birmingham Hippodrome

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced that three female-led musical theatre companies have joined its Associates programme.

Burnt Lemon Theatre, The Good Enough Mums Club and Fat Rascal are the latest theatre makers to join the programme which is designed to support artistic ambitions and develop work to reach new and wider audiences.

Chris Sudworth, Director of Artistic Programme at Birmingham Hippodrome said: "We are delighted to welcome these fantastic female-led companies into the Hippodrome Associates family. As one of the UK's best known venues for musical theatre, we felt it was essential to support the development of new voices telling fresh and different stories in this most popular of styles. All three companies make playful and powerful musical theatre with a contemporary twist."

Chris added: "It's just the beginning of our plans in this area, supporting each company to develop their work into a larger scale, explore new areas of practice and develop touring networks to reach new, and wider audiences with work that represents the UK today.

"Each relationship is bespoke, created in response to the shared ambitions between the Hippodrome and the Associate. We can't wait to see the journey each company takes."

The multi-award winning Burnt Lemon Theatre will be the first of the new associates to perform at Birmingham Hippodrome with their electrifying new musical - Toyko Rose - this October. First performed at Edinburgh Fringe in 2019, Tokyo Rose tells the true story of how one strong, American-born woman battled through a journey of self-acceptance, only to return home to a dangerously divided nation.

Hannah Benson, Co-Artistic Director of Burnt Lemon Theatre said: "We're so grateful and excited to be joining the Hippodrome family as Associate Artists. We strive to tell untold stories that leave a long lasting and far reaching impact. The Hippodrome's support and belief in us has been just incredible, working with the team has been critical to our growth and an amazing opportunity to hone our craft and lift the musical's potential."

Hannah added: "We can't wait to give back to audiences and artists in Birmingham when we bring Tokyo Rose to Patrick Studio stage this October."

The Good Enough Mums Club was established in 2013 and all their work is produced, directed, arranged, and performed by mothers. The team create with aim to combat perfectionism and spread a message of self-love, acceptance and community, one mum at a time.

Emily Beecher, Jade Samuels and Sarah Shead of The Good Enough Mums Club, said: "We are delighted that The Good Enough Mums Club are a Birmingham Hippodrome Associate Artist. It's a great honour to be invited to be a part of a venue so steeped in theatrical history and right here in our back yard."

The Associates will be bringing their concert show, An Evening With The Good Enough Mums Club to the Patrick Studio on Fri 19 Nov ahead of premiering their full musical The Good Enough Mums Club at the Hippodrome in 2022.

The Good Enough Mums Club team added: "We hope to meet lots of local mums, dads, grannies and, of course, babies for an evening of laughter, tears and music when our concert tour plays Birmingham later this year. We want to remind our audiences that you don't have to be perfect, and sometimes being good enough is best."

Finally, Fat Rascal join the Associates Programme following their sell out success with Unfortunate at the Patrick Studio in 2019. They will be working with the Hippodrome team to further develop their hit show into a full length musical that will premiere in late 2022.

Robyn Grant, Artistic Director of Fat Rascal said: "We are absolutely thrilled to officially join the Hippodrome as Associates. We enjoyed working with the incredible team and performing to roof raising audiences back in 2019 with Unfortunate. We can't wait to return to Birmingham as we all bounce back by making fresh, exciting and absolutely joyous new musical theatre."

Robyn added: "We are ready and raring to offer some much needed laughter, and we know the wonderful people of Birmingham are more than up for it!"

Burnt Lemon Theatre, The Good Enough Mums Club and Fat Rascal join existing Hippodrome Associates Aakash Odedra Company, Break Mission, Motionhouse, Open Theatre, Rosie Kay Dance Company, Sonia Sabri Company and ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company.

Tokyo Rose is at the Hippodrome's Patrick Studio on Thu 28 - Sat 30 Oct and The Good Enough Mums Club on Fri 19 Nov. Tickets for both shows are on sale today and can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000*

*0844 calls will cost 4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.