Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Musical Adaptation of THE GHOST AND MRS. MUIR in Development

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir is a timeless ghost-infused romance between a new widower, Lucy Muir, and the ghost of Daniel Gregg, a sea captain.

Mar. 18, 2021  
New Musical Adaptation of THE GHOST AND MRS. MUIR in Development

The acclaimed romantic-fantasy novel The Ghost and Mrs. Muir by R.A Dick will be adapted for the stage as a new musical. Under the direction of Kenneth Hoyt (The Blue Hour of Natalie Barney, Arcola; The Sea Plays, Old Vic Tunnels) this exciting project comes to fruition after a 26-year struggle to acquire the stage rights to the much beloved novel.

Best known for the charming 1947 film adaptation directed by Hollywood legend Joseph Mankiewicz (All About Eve; Cleopatra) and starring Gene Tierney and Rex Harrison, The Ghost and Mrs. Muir is a timeless ghost-infused romance between a new widower, Lucy Muir, and the ghost of Daniel Gregg, a sea captain. Through this uncommon companionship, Mrs. Muir learns to find liberation from her grief and loneliness, showcasing the boundless nature of true love, and its ability to transcend this life and beyond.

The exciting project has been taking shape for some time. Director Kenneth Hoyt comments, I have known all these years that there is a lush and sweeping musical lurking in the pages of the novel. It is a period piece yes, and I do think it holds a sort of classicism in its DNA, but at its heart it is a love story, albeit a haunted one. I have never understood the idea of an "old fashioned" romance. Romance doesn't go out of style. I'm excited and very thankful to be part of any adaptation based on this lovely novel. It has an illustrious history and a stage version seems a natural fit.

The team for The Ghost and Mrs. Muir is currently being assembled and further creatives will be announced in due course at www.theghostandmrsmuirmusical.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu
Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser
Megan Levine
Megan Levine

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Octagon Theatre Reveal First Glimpse Inside £12 Million Reimagined Building Photo

Octagon Theatre Reveal First Glimpse Inside £12 Million Reimagined Building

New Frame Productions WEST END ACOUSTIC To Stream Online Photo

New Frame Productions' WEST END ACOUSTIC To Stream Online

Wayward Productions Announce Live Online Discussion WAYWARD CONVERSATIONS: BACKSTAGE NURSI Photo

Wayward Productions Announce Live Online Discussion WAYWARD CONVERSATIONS: BACKSTAGE NURSING STORIES BROUGHT TO LIFE

ELTON JOHN: ITS A LITTLE BIT FUNNY Comes to Altrinchams Bowdon Rooms Photo

ELTON JOHN: IT'S A LITTLE BIT FUNNY Comes to Altrincham's Bowdon Rooms


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Takes First Bows in Sydney!
  • Limelight Theatre Presents ONE FOR THE ROAD
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Australian Cast Poses For Photos With Vogue Australia
  • New Chair and Trustees Announced at Horsecross Arts